Cannes Film Festival 2025 lineup: Ari Aster’s Eddington, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound and more, check full list

On Thursday, the 78th Cannes Film Festival's Official Selection was announced in Paris. This year's list features 19 films in the competition including those from Wes Anderson, Ari Aster, and Richard Linklater. From India director Neeraj Ghaywan, best known for Masaan, made it to the list with his latest Homebound in the festival's Un Certain Regard category.

78th Cannes Film Festival Cannes artistic director Thierry Frémaux and festival president Iris Knobloch announced the full list of films in a press conference.

Cannes Film Festival 2025 will include Ari Aster’s Eddington, a Western set during a pandemic, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, and Emma Stone. Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme, featuring Benicio Del Toro, made it to this list. Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague, a French film, featuring Guillaume Marbeck and Zoey Deutch, focusing on Jean-Luc Godard and the French New Wave will premiere as well.

Julia Ducournau, who won the Palme d’Or in 2021 for Titane, returns this year at Cannes with Alpha. Set in 1980s New York, the film is about an 11-year-old child whose parent is diagnosed with AIDS. Jochim Trier of The Worst Person in the World fame, will debut his latest Sentimental Value as a part of the lineup.

Also at the main competition, American director Kelly Reichardt will present her film The Mastermind; Oliver Hermanus brings his war drama The History of Sound; Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi with his latest project, In Simple Accident; Belgian filmmaking brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne will bring Young Mothers.

Screening outside the main competition is Eleanor the Great, Scarlett Johansson’s directorial debut. Harris Dickinson's first film as director, Urchin will be screened too.

The official Cannes Film Festival 2025 selection COMPETITION In Simple Accident, Jafar Panahi

Sentimental Value, Jochim Trier

Romeria, Carla Simone

The Mastermind, Kelly Reichardt

Sound of Falling, Mascha Schilinski

The Eagles of the Republic, Tarik Saleh

Dossier 137, Dominik Moll

The Secret Agent, Kleber Mendonça Filho

Fuori, Mario Martone

Two Prosecutors, Sergei Loznitsa

Nouvelle Vague, Richard Linklater

Sirat, Oliver Laxe

La Petite Derniere, Hafsia Herzi

The History of Sound, Oliver Hermanus

Young Mothers, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

Eddington, Ari Aster

The Phoenician Scheme, Wes Anderson

Renoir, Chie Hayakawa

Alpha, Julie Ducournau

Leave One Day, Amelie Bonin

UN CERTAIN REGARD The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo, Diego Céspedes

My Father’s Shadow, Akinola Davies Jr

Urchin, Harris Dickinson

Eleanor the Great, Scarlett Johansson

Once Upon A Time In Gaza, Tarzan Nasser and Arab Nasser

Aisha Can’t Fly Away, Morad Mostafa

Meteors, Hubert Charuel

Heads or Tails?, Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis

Pillion, Harry Lighton

L’inconnue de la Grande Arche, Stephane Demoustier

A Pale View of the Hills, Kei Ishikawa

The Last One for the Road, Francesco Sossai

Homebound, Neeraj Ghaywan

Karavan, Zuzana Kirchnerová

The Plague, Charlie Polinger

Promised Sky, Erige Sehiri

OUT OF COMPETITION Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Christopher McQuarrie

Vie Privée, Rebecca Zlotowski

The Richest Woman in the World, Thierry Klifa

Colours Of Time, Cedric Klapisch

CANNES PREMIERE Amrum, Fatih Akin

Splitsville, Mike Corvino

The Disappearance of Josef Mengele, Kirill Serebrennikov

Orwell: 2+2=5, Raoul Peck

The Wave, Sebestian Lelio

Connemara, Alex Lutz

SPECIAL SCREENINGS Stories of Surrender, Bono

The Magnificent Life, Sylvain Chomet

Tell Her That I Love Her, Romane Bohringer

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

Dalloway, Yann Gozlan

Exit 8, Kawamura Genki

Sons Of The Neon Night, Mak Juno