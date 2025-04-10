Cannes Film Festival 2025 lineup: Ari Aster’s Eddington, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound and more, check full list

On Thursday, the 78th Cannes Film Festival's Official Selection was announced in Paris. This year's list features 19 films in the competition including those from Wes Anderson, Ari Aster, and Richard Linklater. From India director Neeraj Ghaywan, best known for Masaan, made it to the list with his latest Homebound in the festival's Un Certain Regard category.
Cannes artistic director Thierry Frémaux and festival president Iris Knobloch announced the full list of films in a press conference.
Cannes Film Festival 2025 will include Ari Aster’s Eddington, a Western set during a pandemic, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, and Emma Stone. Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme, featuring Benicio Del Toro, made it to this list. Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague, a French film, featuring Guillaume Marbeck and Zoey Deutch, focusing on Jean-Luc Godard and the French New Wave will premiere as well.
Julia Ducournau, who won the Palme d’Or in 2021 for Titane, returns this year at Cannes with Alpha. Set in 1980s New York, the film is about an 11-year-old child whose parent is diagnosed with AIDS. Jochim Trier of The Worst Person in the World fame, will debut his latest Sentimental Value as a part of the lineup.
Also at the main competition, American director Kelly Reichardt will present her film The Mastermind; Oliver Hermanus brings his war drama The History of Sound; Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi with his latest project, In Simple Accident; Belgian filmmaking brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne will bring Young Mothers.
Screening outside the main competition is Eleanor the Great, Scarlett Johansson’s directorial debut. Harris Dickinson's first film as director, Urchin will be screened too.
In Simple Accident, Jafar Panahi
Sentimental Value, Jochim Trier
Romeria, Carla Simone
The Mastermind, Kelly Reichardt
Sound of Falling, Mascha Schilinski
The Eagles of the Republic, Tarik Saleh
Dossier 137, Dominik Moll
The Secret Agent, Kleber Mendonça Filho
Fuori, Mario Martone
Two Prosecutors, Sergei Loznitsa
Nouvelle Vague, Richard Linklater
Sirat, Oliver Laxe
La Petite Derniere, Hafsia Herzi
The History of Sound, Oliver Hermanus
Young Mothers, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
Eddington, Ari Aster
The Phoenician Scheme, Wes Anderson
Renoir, Chie Hayakawa
Alpha, Julie Ducournau
Leave One Day, Amelie Bonin
The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo, Diego Céspedes
My Father’s Shadow, Akinola Davies Jr
Urchin, Harris Dickinson
Eleanor the Great, Scarlett Johansson
Once Upon A Time In Gaza, Tarzan Nasser and Arab Nasser
Aisha Can’t Fly Away, Morad Mostafa
Meteors, Hubert Charuel
Heads or Tails?, Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis
Pillion, Harry Lighton
L’inconnue de la Grande Arche, Stephane Demoustier
A Pale View of the Hills, Kei Ishikawa
The Last One for the Road, Francesco Sossai
Homebound, Neeraj Ghaywan
Karavan, Zuzana Kirchnerová
The Plague, Charlie Polinger
Promised Sky, Erige Sehiri
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Christopher McQuarrie
Vie Privée, Rebecca Zlotowski
The Richest Woman in the World, Thierry Klifa
Colours Of Time, Cedric Klapisch
Amrum, Fatih Akin
Splitsville, Mike Corvino
The Disappearance of Josef Mengele, Kirill Serebrennikov
Orwell: 2+2=5, Raoul Peck
The Wave, Sebestian Lelio
Connemara, Alex Lutz
Stories of Surrender, Bono
The Magnificent Life, Sylvain Chomet
Tell Her That I Love Her, Romane Bohringer
MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS
Dalloway, Yann Gozlan
Exit 8, Kawamura Genki
Sons Of The Neon Night, Mak Juno
Robert De Niro will receive an honorary Palme d’Or during this year’s opening ceremony. The festival will take place from May 13 to May 24.