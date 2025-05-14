Cannes Festival 2025: Robert De Niro honoured with standing ovation, receives Palme d’Or from Leonardo DiCaprio | Watch

Robert De Niro, the renowned film producer was honoured with a standing ovation at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 13. The 81-year-old film producer was awarded with the most coveted Palme d’Or, a lifetime achievement award by the popular Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio.

All about Palme d'Or award At the opening ceremony of 78th edition of the famous Cannes Film Festival, Robert De Niro received the honorary Palme d'Or Award which is a lifetime achievement award awarded to iconic personalities for their outstanding work in the entertainment industry. Notably, his contribution to film industry was recognised at this global stage through this accolade. This is a landmark moment in history of cinema for the actor known for Taxi Driver, The Deer Hunter, Awakenings and more.

Robert De Niro's acceptance speech, ‘Fighting like…’ Robert De Niro said, “In my country, we are fighting like hell for the democracy we once took for granted,” during his acceptance speech. The Hollywood legend warned about threats to democracy and added, "America’s Philistine president has had himself appointed head of one of our premier cultural institutions. He has cut funding and support to the arts, humanities, and education. And now he has announced a 100 percent tariff on films produced outside the US Let that sink in," HT reported.

The iconic actor slammed US President Donald Trump and said, “Our president cut funding to arts and education. Now he’s taxing foreign films 100%. Let that sink in” as he urged voters to “organize, protest, and vote.” He concluded his speech with France’s motto, “Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité.”