Cannes 2026 WINNERS: Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord wins Palme d’Or, Minotaur takes Grand Prix

Cristian Mungiu returned to the top of world cinema on Saturday night as his latest feature Fjord won the Palme d’Or at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, cementing the Romanian director’s place among the festival’s most acclaimed auteurs nearly two decades after his breakthrough triumph with 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days.

Cannes 2026: Fjord takes home Palme d'Or The emotionally charged drama stars Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve as a couple whose lives spiral into crisis after relocating to a remote Norwegian village and becoming entangled with the country’s child welfare system. Combining social realism with psychological tension, the film quickly emerged as one of the strongest contenders throughout the Cannes competition.

In addition to securing the festival’s highest honour, Fjord also collected the FIPRESCI Prize for Competition, the François Chalais Prize and the Citizenship Prize, marking a dominant awards run for the production.

Elsewhere in the competition, Andrey Zvyagintsev won the Grand Prix for Minotaur, while Valeska Grisebach secured the Jury Prize for The Dreamed Adventure. Best Director honours were jointly awarded to Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi and Paweł Pawlikowski for La Bola Negra and Fatherland respectively.

The Best Actress prize was jointly awarded to Virginie Efira and Tao Okamoto for All Of A Sudden, while Emmanuel Macchia and Valentin Campagne shared the Best Actor award for Coward, directed by Lukas Dhont.

The Best Screenplay award went to Emmanuel Marre for A Man Of His Time, while Rwandan filmmaker Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo made history by winning the Caméra d’Or for Ben’Imana, the first Rwandan film ever screened at Cannes.

The awards ceremony, presided over by jury president Park Chan-wook, concluded after days of intense speculation around which film would ultimately secure the Palme d’Or. Mungiu’s victory was greeted with sustained applause inside the Palais, while online reactions from viewers and fans poured in almost immediately after the announcement.

“seeing sebastian and the entire fjord team win the palme d’or makes me so emotional. i’m so happy he’s finally getting the recognition he has deserved for years🤍 (sic),” one viewer wrote online following the ceremony.

Another reaction read: “Sebastian having tears in his eyes, Renate shaking with emotion. They are so precious, bless them! So happy that FJORD won 🥹❤️ (sic)”

A third viewer posted: “that feeling when all the hard work pays off. nothing but pure joy and love for the fjord family at cannes tonight!! 🥹💙 (sic)”

Others celebrated the result more directly, with one post reading: “FJORD WON THE PALME D’OR WE ARE SO UP (sic)”

Another fan added: “I hope sebastian knows the amount of people who are celebrating this with him and feels the love from the distance 🤍 (sic)”

Meanwhile, another widely shared reaction stated: “fjord takes home the palme d’or!!! 🥹 what an incredible achievement for mungiu, sebastian, renate, and the crew. the highest honor for a beautiful project, words cannot express how proud i am 💙 (sic)”