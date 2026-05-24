Cannes 2026 WINNERS: Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord wins Palme d’Or, Minotaur takes Grand Prix

Cristian Mungiu returned to the top of world cinema on Saturday night as his latest feature Fjord won the Palme d’Or at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, cementing the Romanian director’s place among the festival’s most acclaimed auteurs nearly two decades after his breakthrough triumph with 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days.

Advertisement

Cannes 2026: Fjord takes home Palme d'Or The emotionally charged drama stars Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve as a couple whose lives spiral into crisis after relocating to a remote Norwegian village and becoming entangled with the country’s child welfare system. Combining social realism with psychological tension, the film quickly emerged as one of the strongest contenders throughout the Cannes competition.

In addition to securing the festival’s highest honour, Fjord also collected the FIPRESCI Prize for Competition, the François Chalais Prize and the Citizenship Prize, marking a dominant awards run for the production.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the competition, Andrey Zvyagintsev won the Grand Prix for Minotaur, while Valeska Grisebach secured the Jury Prize for The Dreamed Adventure. Best Director honours were jointly awarded to Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi and Paweł Pawlikowski for La Bola Negra and Fatherland respectively.

The Best Actress prize was jointly awarded to Virginie Efira and Tao Okamoto for All Of A Sudden, while Emmanuel Macchia and Valentin Campagne shared the Best Actor award for Coward, directed by Lukas Dhont.

The Best Screenplay award went to Emmanuel Marre for A Man Of His Time, while Rwandan filmmaker Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo made history by winning the Caméra d’Or for Ben’Imana, the first Rwandan film ever screened at Cannes.

The awards ceremony, presided over by jury president Park Chan-wook, concluded after days of intense speculation around which film would ultimately secure the Palme d’Or. Mungiu’s victory was greeted with sustained applause inside the Palais, while online reactions from viewers and fans poured in almost immediately after the announcement.

Advertisement

“seeing sebastian and the entire fjord team win the palme d’or makes me so emotional. i’m so happy he’s finally getting the recognition he has deserved for years🤍 (sic),” one viewer wrote online following the ceremony.

Advertisement

Another reaction read: “Sebastian having tears in his eyes, Renate shaking with emotion. They are so precious, bless them! So happy that FJORD won 🥹❤️ (sic)”

A third viewer posted: “that feeling when all the hard work pays off. nothing but pure joy and love for the fjord family at cannes tonight!! 🥹💙 (sic)”

Advertisement

Others celebrated the result more directly, with one post reading: “FJORD WON THE PALME D’OR WE ARE SO UP (sic)”

Another fan added: “I hope sebastian knows the amount of people who are celebrating this with him and feels the love from the distance 🤍 (sic)”

Meanwhile, another widely shared reaction stated: “fjord takes home the palme d’or!!! 🥹 what an incredible achievement for mungiu, sebastian, renate, and the crew. the highest honor for a beautiful project, words cannot express how proud i am 💙 (sic)”

Advertisement

Stan and Reinsve also drew considerable attention on the Cannes red carpet ahead of the ceremony. Stan appeared in a sleek Gucci tuxedo, while Reinsve wore shimmering silver trousers paired with a dramatic cape-style top, with photographs from the evening quickly circulating across social media.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.