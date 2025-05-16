Cannes Film Festival: Dossier 137 actor Theo Navarro-Mussy, accused of sexual assault, banned from red carpet premiere

The Cannes Film Festival has made a bold statement on accountability in cinema, banning French actor Theo Navarro-Mussy from attending the red carpet premiere of Dossier 137 amid serious allegations of sexual violence.

What actually happened with Theo Navarro-Mussy? Navarro-Mussy was expected to appear Thursday (May 15) evening alongside the cast and crew of Dominik Moll’s Dossier 137, a Palme d’Or contender that follows a police investigation into alleged brutality. However, Festival Delegate General Thierry Frémaux intervened after learning of official complaints lodged against the actor by three women, involving accusations of rape and both physical and psychological abuse between 2018 and 2020.

Although the case was dismissed in April 2025, the plaintiffs have announced their intention to appeal as civil parties, meaning legal proceedings are still ongoing. Speaking to Télérama, the publication that first broke the story, Frémaux said, “Because there is an appeal and therefore a continuation of the investigation, the case is not suspended.”

The decision marks a rare move from Cannes, which has not previously formalised its stance on participants facing allegations of sexual misconduct. Frémaux appears to have drawn on the precedent set by France’s César Academy, whose guidelines prohibit individuals under investigation for violent offences from attending or receiving honours until legal outcomes are finalised.

A festival spokesperson confirmed the accuracy of the Télérama report, reinforcing Cannes’ decision to distance itself from figures facing unresolved allegations.

About Dossier 137 Dossier 137, starring Léa Drucker, premiered at Cannes on May 15 and is slated for French theatrical release on November 19, 2025.