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Cannes films ‘too serious’: I asked ChatGPT to prepare a masala watchlist for me; AI suggests 50 movies with OTT details

Indian viewers seek films that blend emotional depth with mainstream appeal. While some find arthouse cinema too distant, masala films resonate deeply. ChatGPT suggest 50 such films with OTT details. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated21 May 2026, 07:49 PM IST
Cannes films ‘too serious’: I asked ChatGPT to prepare a masala watchlist for me; AI suggests 50 movies with OTT details
Cannes films ‘too serious’: I asked ChatGPT to prepare a masala watchlist for me; AI suggests 50 movies with OTT details(ChatGPT)
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Many Indian viewers find films featured at the Cannes Film Festival “too arty”. We don’t shy away from intelligent films, but we prefer a bit of masala. I asked ChatGPT to prepare a watchlist for me.

My ChatGPT Prompt

I love Bollywood and Hollywood mainstream films, but not the lazy, mindless kind that treat the audience like fools.

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I enjoy cinema that combines emotion, drama, music, scale, crowd-pleasing storytelling, memorable dialogue, larger-than-life moments, and theatrical entertainment, while still respecting intelligence.

I’m talking about films that are entertaining without becoming shallow.

Movies that balance mass appeal and emotional depth, style and substance, commercial energy and thoughtful storytelling.

Recently, I looked at the Cannes 2026 lineup and realised something: many critically celebrated festival films simply do not speak tomy emotional language as a viewer.

I appreciate arthouse cinema intellectually, but emotionally, I often connect more with layered entertainers, emotionally rich commercial cinema, character-driven masala films, ambitious mainstream storytelling, intelligent thrillers, musical dramas and emotionally satisfying crowd-pleasers

Build me a personalised watchlist for someone who loves masala cinema, enjoys cinematic spectacle, values emotional payoff, likes strong background scores and memorable scenes, but also wants intelligence, writing quality and emotional maturity.

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ChatGPT’s Response

You don't hate serious cinema. You hate emotionally sterile cinema.

Disliking "serious cinema" is not the real problem. The real issue is cinema that mistakes emotional distance for intelligence. That is a very different thing.

Great mainstream cinema understands something that arthouse films often resist. People do not just watch films to observe life. They watch to feel life intensely. A genuinely good masala film is not shallow; it is emotionally operatic. It compresses longing, rage, love, grief, aspiration and spectacle into heightened cinematic form.

Also Read | OTT releases this week: Desi Bling, System, The Boroughs

Streaming-era films are largely designed for passive consumption and algorithmic retention. They are visually polished but emotionally cautious, tonally flat, and forgotten within days. Older mainstream cinema allowed melodrama, silence, musical release and mythic heroism without embarrassment. Modern prestige cinema fears sincerity. Sincerity is the soul of great masala.

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The 50-Movie Watchlist

Intelligent Mainstream Cinema — Bollywood

Swades (Netflix)

Lakshya (Apple TV)

Rang De Basanti (JioHotstar)

A Wednesday (JioHotstar)

Dil Se.. (Prime Video)

Rockstar (Prime Video)

Tamasha (JioHotstar)

Barfi! (Prime Video)

Intelligent Mainstream Cinema — Hollywood

The Social Network (Prime Video)

Whiplash (Prime Video)

The Dark Knight (JioHotstar)

Oppenheimer (JioHotstar)

Top Gun: Maverick (JioHotstar)

Ford v Ferrari (JioHotstar)

Emotionally Mature Masala

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (Prime Video)

Kal Ho Naa Ho (Netflix)

Dear Zindagi (Netflix)

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Netflix)

Veer-Zaara (Netflix)

Also Read | Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam OTT releases this week:

Smart Action Entertainers — Indian

Vikram (JioHotstar)

Kaithi (JioHotstar)

Goodachari (Prime Video)

RRR (Netflix)

Sivaji: The Boss (Prime Video)

Smart Action Entertainers — International

Mad Max: Fury Road (Prime Video)

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (JioHotstar)

Lost Bullet (Netflix)

Casino Royale (Prime Video - Rent)

Layered Thrillers

Andhadhun (JioHotstar)

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Drishyam (Prime Video)

Memories (JioHotstar)

Zodiac (Prime Video - Rent)

Prisoners (Prime Video)

Gone Girl (JioHotstar)

High-Quality South Indian Mass Cinema

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Netflix, JioHotstar)

Jigarthanda (JioHotstar)

Aavesham (JioHotstar)

Lucifer (Prime Video)

Stylish Gangster Dramas

Gangs of Wasseypur (Apple TV)

Company (Prime Video)

Heat (JioHotstar)

The Departed (Prime Video)

Goodfellas (Prime Video - Rent)

Emotionally Powerful Musical Films

Rockstar (Eros Now)

La La Land (Prime Video)

Mamma Mia! (Netflix)

Underappreciated Mainstream Gems

Karwaan (Prime Video)

Ugly (JioHotstar)

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (Netflix)

Dante’s Peak (JioHotstar)

It is not realism alone. It is emotional coherence, thematic honesty, and memorable feeling. Great cinema makes you feel bigger, sadder, or more alive. That can happen in a Cannes winner, a Rajinikanth mass film or a Karan Johar melodrama equally. The format is secondary. Emotional truth is primary.

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Much of modern "serious cinema" mistakes detachment for intelligence and slowness for depth. Meanwhile, great masala cinema understands love, pain, heroism and loss with startling emotional clarity. Intelligent viewers who love mainstream cinema are not a contradiction. It may simply mean they still want cinema to feel alive.

Parents’ Discretion Disclaimer

Some films mentioned in this watchlist may contain mature themes, strong language, violence, sexuality, substance use or emotionally intense content. Viewer discretion is advised, especially for younger audiences.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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