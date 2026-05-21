Many Indian viewers find films featured at the Cannes Film Festival “too arty”. We don’t shy away from intelligent films, but we prefer a bit of masala. I asked ChatGPT to prepare a watchlist for me.

My ChatGPT Prompt I love Bollywood and Hollywood mainstream films, but not the lazy, mindless kind that treat the audience like fools.

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I enjoy cinema that combines emotion, drama, music, scale, crowd-pleasing storytelling, memorable dialogue, larger-than-life moments, and theatrical entertainment, while still respecting intelligence.

I’m talking about films that are entertaining without becoming shallow.

Movies that balance mass appeal and emotional depth, style and substance, commercial energy and thoughtful storytelling.

Recently, I looked at the Cannes 2026 lineup and realised something: many critically celebrated festival films simply do not speak tomy emotional language as a viewer.

I appreciate arthouse cinema intellectually, but emotionally, I often connect more with layered entertainers, emotionally rich commercial cinema, character-driven masala films, ambitious mainstream storytelling, intelligent thrillers, musical dramas and emotionally satisfying crowd-pleasers

Build me a personalised watchlist for someone who loves masala cinema, enjoys cinematic spectacle, values emotional payoff, likes strong background scores and memorable scenes, but also wants intelligence, writing quality and emotional maturity.

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ChatGPT’s Response You don't hate serious cinema. You hate emotionally sterile cinema.

Disliking "serious cinema" is not the real problem. The real issue is cinema that mistakes emotional distance for intelligence. That is a very different thing.

Great mainstream cinema understands something that arthouse films often resist. People do not just watch films to observe life. They watch to feel life intensely. A genuinely good masala film is not shallow; it is emotionally operatic. It compresses longing, rage, love, grief, aspiration and spectacle into heightened cinematic form.

Streaming-era films are largely designed for passive consumption and algorithmic retention. They are visually polished but emotionally cautious, tonally flat, and forgotten within days. Older mainstream cinema allowed melodrama, silence, musical release and mythic heroism without embarrassment. Modern prestige cinema fears sincerity. Sincerity is the soul of great masala.

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The 50-Movie Watchlist Intelligent Mainstream Cinema — Bollywood Swades (Netflix)

Lakshya (Apple TV)

Rang De Basanti (JioHotstar)

A Wednesday (JioHotstar)

Dil Se.. (Prime Video)

Rockstar (Prime Video)

Tamasha (JioHotstar)

Barfi! (Prime Video)

Intelligent Mainstream Cinema — Hollywood The Social Network (Prime Video)

Whiplash (Prime Video)

The Dark Knight (JioHotstar)

Oppenheimer (JioHotstar)

Top Gun: Maverick (JioHotstar)

Ford v Ferrari (JioHotstar)

Emotionally Mature Masala Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (Prime Video)

Kal Ho Naa Ho (Netflix)

Dear Zindagi (Netflix)

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Netflix)

Veer-Zaara (Netflix)

Smart Action Entertainers — Indian Vikram (JioHotstar)

Kaithi (JioHotstar)

Goodachari (Prime Video)

RRR (Netflix)

Sivaji: The Boss (Prime Video)

Smart Action Entertainers — International Mad Max: Fury Road (Prime Video)

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (JioHotstar)

Lost Bullet (Netflix)

Casino Royale (Prime Video - Rent)

Layered Thrillers Andhadhun (JioHotstar)

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Drishyam (Prime Video)

Memories (JioHotstar)

Zodiac (Prime Video - Rent)

Prisoners (Prime Video)

Gone Girl (JioHotstar)

High-Quality South Indian Mass Cinema Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Netflix, JioHotstar)

Jigarthanda (JioHotstar)

Aavesham (JioHotstar)

Lucifer (Prime Video)

Stylish Gangster Dramas Gangs of Wasseypur (Apple TV)

Company (Prime Video)

Heat (JioHotstar)

The Departed (Prime Video)

Goodfellas (Prime Video - Rent)

Emotionally Powerful Musical Films Rockstar (Eros Now)

La La Land (Prime Video)

Mamma Mia! (Netflix)

Underappreciated Mainstream Gems Karwaan (Prime Video)

Ugly (JioHotstar)

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (Netflix)

Dante’s Peak (JioHotstar)

It is not realism alone. It is emotional coherence, thematic honesty, and memorable feeling. Great cinema makes you feel bigger, sadder, or more alive. That can happen in a Cannes winner, a Rajinikanth mass film or a Karan Johar melodrama equally. The format is secondary. Emotional truth is primary.

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Much of modern "serious cinema" mistakes detachment for intelligence and slowness for depth. Meanwhile, great masala cinema understands love, pain, heroism and loss with startling emotional clarity. Intelligent viewers who love mainstream cinema are not a contradiction. It may simply mean they still want cinema to feel alive.

Parents’ Discretion Disclaimer Some films mentioned in this watchlist may contain mature themes, strong language, violence, sexuality, substance use or emotionally intense content. Viewer discretion is advised, especially for younger audiences.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.