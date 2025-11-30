Cannes Palme dOr winner Cristian Mungiu to direct film Fjord starring Sebastian Stan

Washington DC [US], November 30 (ANI): Cannes Palme d'Or winner Cristian Mungiu has set his sights on a return to the festival in 2026 with his debut English-language film 'Fjord', reported Deadline.

According to the outlet, the movie will star Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve in the lead roles. The co-stars play a mixed Romanian and Norwegian couple who move to the fjord village where the wife was born with their children. Their planned new life does not go to plan when they come up against a couple who have a very different outlook on life.

"I'm in post-production now. We shot this year in April and May in Norway, mostly. We are very happy that we happen to have a couple of actors in the film that have had a lovely year, Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve," the Romanian director told Deadline on the red carpet at the Marrakech Film Festival.

"I couldn't have met them in a better circumstance for their careers, and I liked working with them, and I hope that everybody will enjoy the way they put together this delicate and intimate story," he added as quoted by Deadline.

The film is Mungiu's first film in three years after the 2022 drama 'R.M.N'. The director has competed in Cannes four times, winning the Palme d'Or for '4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days' in 2007, Best Screenplay for 'Beyond The Hills' in 2012 and Best Director for 'Graduation' in 2016.

His new film reconnects Stan with Romania, where he was born and raised until the age of eight, before moving to the U.S. after a brief time in Austria.

"I started talking to Sebastian some eight years ago about doing a project together, and it's very funny that this project that we've done now, it's his first in Romanian, but my first in English," said Mungiu.

"It's half a joke, but it's true, he speaks a little bit of Romanian in the film, but he also speaks a lot of English, and it's mostly a mixture of English and Norwegian with a little spice of Romanian every now and then," added Mungui as quoted by Deadline.