Cannes red carpet crackdown: ‘Nudity’ and ‘naked dresses’ banned for ‘decency reasons’, celebs told to keep it classy

The Cannes Film Festival has officially banned nudity on the red carpet, citing rising concerns over the celebrity trend of “naked dresses.” Organisers warned that guests who do not comply with the updated dress code could be turned away from the prestigious event, which begins Tuesday (May 13) on the French Riviera.

“For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival,” a Cannes document states, marking a notable shift from previous years.

The festival’s new “charter for festival-goers” lays out the updated rules and warns: “The Festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules.”

The official document of the Cannes Film Festival states, “For the Grand Théâtre Lumière gala screenings taking place around 7 and 10 p.m., which are attended by the artistic teams, evening wear (long dress, tuxedo) is required. Alternatively, you may also wear "a little black dress" a cocktail dress, a dark-colored pantsuit, a dressy top with black pants; elegant shoes and sandals with or without a heel (no sneakers); a black or navy-blue suit with bow-tie or dark-colored tie. Tote-bags, backpacks or large bags are prohibited during gala screenings."

"Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted. The Festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit Red Carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules," the document also states.

Clampdown on sheer fashion trend The move comes in response to a growing number of celebrities wearing increasingly revealing outfits that emphasise body exposure over traditional couture. Recent high-profile examples include Halle Berry’s sheer gown at the Met Gala in New York and Bella Hadid’s braless appearance in a transparent brown dress in 2024.

Evening wear required for gala screenings In addition to banning nudity, the festival’s long-standing dress code remains in place for gala screenings at the Grand Théâtre Lumière. Guests attending the evening premieres at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. must wear formal attire.

That includes “long dresses, tuxedos, cocktail dresses, dark-colored pantsuits, dressy tops with black pants, elegant shoes and sandals with or without a heel.” The festival explicitly prohibits sneakers, large bags, backpacks, and now, voluminous dresses.

Ban on voluminous outfits The updated guidelines also ban “voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train,” citing logistical concerns. Organisers say such garments “hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater.”

Broadcast concerns remain unclear Although the red carpet is televised by outlets such as France Télévisions, it’s unclear whether concerns about broadcasting partial nudity influenced the decision. Still, the ban sends a clear message: Cannes wants the focus back on film, not flesh.

As the festival prepares to welcome Hollywood’s biggest names, all eyes will be on the red carpet — and what guests choose not to wear.

