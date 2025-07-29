'Can’t be under more pressure': Guillermo del Toro on Jacob Elordi replacing Andrew Garfield in Frankenstein

Guillermo del Toro has opened up to Vanity Fair about the unexpected casting shift in his upcoming film ‘Frankenstein’, revealing that he had just nine weeks to reimagine the look of the iconic monster after Andrew Garfield exited the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Del Toro and long-time makeup collaborator Mike Hill had already spent nine months meticulously designing Garfield’s version of the creature before the actor had to step down.

The director, however, believes the last-minute change brought surprising rewards.

When Jacob Elordi Replaced Andrew Garfield in ‘Frankenstein’ “Andrew Garfield stepping out and Jacob coming in. I mean, it was like Jacob is the most perfect actor for the creature,” del Toro said. “And we have a supernaturally good connection. It’s like, very few words. Very few things I have to say, and he does it… We recast, and we had nine weeks [to get the look down]. You can’t be under more pressure than that.”

Hill echoed del Toro’s sentiment, explaining that Elordi brought a unique physicality and emotional depth to the role. “What attracted me to him was his gangliness and his wrists. It was this looseness,” he said.

The veteran makeup artist added, “Then he has these real somber moments where he watches you really deftly, and his eyelids are low, with the long lashes like Karloff. I was like, ‘I don’t know who else you could get with a physicality like this.’ His demeanour is innocent, but it’s encompassed in a six-foot-five frame. He could really do a lot of damage if this man really wanted to be a bad guy.”

Why Did Andrew Garfield Exit the Project? Andrew Garfield later told Deadline, “It was disappointing to have to drop out of ‘Frankenstein’, but meeting Jacob felt really serendipitous so that I could really see and hear that, ‘No, maybe he needed that experience more than me.’ That was cool, to feel that he had a really spectacular time on that job.”