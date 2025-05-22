'Cant just take film because they...': Mani Ratnam on actors dubbing him 'dream director'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 22 (ANI): Over the past 40 years, veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam has not only woven cinematic spells with thought-provoking narratives in different languages but also shaped the careers of numerous actors.

In fact, time and again, many artistes, especially newcomers, have expressed their wish to collaborate with him and learn the art of filmmaking. He is amongst the dream directors every actor in the Indian film industry desires to work with.

During a recent interview with ANI, Mani Ratnam got candid about being called a "dream director".

"Some people would like the dream to remain a dream," he quipped.

Explaining his collaborative process with the actors, Mani Ratnam added, "So, it's not like you wanting to work with several actors ..(It's a two-way process) But that just shows how much you appreciate their talent and how much they like this kind of film. You should have something, especially if they really like to work with you."

"I should have something to offer," he said.

The 'Kannathil Muthamittal' director feels he should have something substantial to offer to actors when they collaborate with him.

"I can't just take a film because they want to work with me. I should be able to give them something a little more or almost as good as what they've done before," he said.

Mani Ratnam has worked with a gamut of actors including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and R Madhavan among others.

His upcoming film 'Thug Life' will see him reuniting with Kamal Haasan after three decades. They previously collaborated on 1987 film 'Nayakan'.

When he was asked about the grand reunion with Kamal Haasan and any changes he found in him, Mani Ratnam laughed as he replied, "He (Kamal Haasan) is also a writer. So, he takes half the blame or half the credit"

"But it's nice..You can collaborate not just on the making but on the thought process itself, on what the content is and how it can be developed and how it can be finished. The whole process becomes easy. As a director, it's a pleasure when you have an actor who's very good.Now, if you have an actor who also writes with you, it's even more easier," he shared.

Co-written by Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, 'Thug Life' is set to be released in theatres on June 5