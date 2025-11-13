Can’t wait to see the iconic gang: The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser blows up as Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway reunite

The internet is in collective meltdown after the much-anticipated teaser for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ dropped online, sending waves of nostalgia and excitement across social media.

Fans are in love with ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ teaser trailer The sequel to the 2006 cult classic has instantly become one of the most talked-about releases of the year, with fans hailing the brief glimpse as nothing short of cinematic perfection.

Also Read | Meryl Streep returns as Miranda Priestly, snapped on sets of Devil Wears Prada 2

Within hours of the teaser’s release, fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram with emotional and enthusiastic reactions. “Absolute cinema 🙌(sic),” wrote one user, while another declared, “History is being made right before our eyes (sic).”

A third fan shared, “The sequel I’ve been waiting for releases in 2026 (sic),” capturing the general sentiment of eager anticipation.

Others were thrilled to see the iconic trio back on screen. “Can’t wait to see this iconic gang 😭♥️ (sic),” said one comment, while another praised the teaser’s elegance, calling it, “That’s how you do teasers (sic).”

Even fans who felt the original film had a perfect ending couldn’t resist the allure of a sequel. “Though the first one ended perfectly, I can’t resist a sequel! Hope they’ll make another timeless movie (sic),” one viewer wrote. Another, noticing the teaser’s fashion-forward detail, exclaimed, “STUDDED RED VALENTINO???? OH WE ARE SO BACKKKKK 😤 (sic).”

Know more about ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Directed by David Frankel — who helmed the original — the film is penned by Aline Brosh McKenna and based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2013 novel ‘Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns’. The upcoming American comedy-drama will see Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms, and Tibor Feldman reprising their iconic roles.

Also Read | The Devil Wears Prada 2: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway are back after 20 years