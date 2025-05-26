Captain America Brave New World: ‘Sam Wilson can be Captain America that Steve Rogers never was’— producers | Exclusive

Captain America: Brave New World marks a bold new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, now set for its OTT release, showcasing Sam Wilson’s evolution from the Falcon to the new Captain America. Before fans witness Sam Wilson navigating a post-Avengers world, confronting global threats without super-soldier powers— this time from the comfort of their homes —producers shared with LiveMint how his version of Captain America stands out from Steve Rogers.

Advertisement

Captain America: Brave New World producers on Sam Wilson vs Steve Rogers Producer Nate Moore frames the story of Captain America: Brave New World as a defining moment for the character and the legacy of the shield.

“We love that the Disney+ series gave us such an opportunity to explore Sam Wilson and the interior life that he had and his relationship with Bucky Barnes,” says Moore.

“But, Brave New World is about him taking the mantle of Captain America and running with it while facing threats that are bigger than what we’ve seen in the past. We’re putting Sam through the paces to prove to people, not only that he should be Captain America, but that he can be Captain America in a way that even Steve Rogers never was," Nate adds.

Advertisement

Producer Kevin Feige shares, “In Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson is Captain America, and he has made the decision to unabashedly become Captain America. But what does it mean to be Captain America when you’re not a super soldier, which we definitely know Sam Wilson is not, and in a world where the Avengers are not currently active?”

Captain America: Brave New World Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford as US President Thaddeus Ross.

Captain America: Brave New World plot When a meeting with Ross sparks an international incident, Sam must uncover a dangerous conspiracy and face off against the Red Hulk in a high-stakes global showdown. With a grounded tone reminiscent of The Winter Soldier, Brave New World dives into the political and moral challenges of being a hero in today’s world.

Advertisement

Watch trailer of Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World release in India: When and where to watch Captain America: Brave New World will be streaming exclusively in India on JioHotstar, starting May 28.

The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Advertisement