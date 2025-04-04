Captain America: Brave New World OTT Release – When and Where to Stream Online

Marvel’s latest installment in the Captain America saga, Captain America: Brave New World, is set to reshape the MCU. This film highlights Sam Wilson’s journey as he fully embraces his role as the new Captain America. After debuting as Falcon in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Anthony Mackie now steps into the spotlight with his first lead role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Released in theaters on February 14, 2025, the movie unravels a thrilling conspiracy that puts global peace at risk.

The film continues the story following the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), where Steve Rogers entrusted Sam Wilson with the iconic Captain America shield. Wilson’s transition into this role was further explored in the 2021 Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which highlighted the challenges he faced in taking on such a monumental responsibility. Captain America: Brave New World delves even deeper into these struggles as Sam becomes entangled in a dangerous conspiracy involving an assassination attempt and a global race to obtain the rare and powerful metal, adamantium.

In this latest chapter, Sam Wilson must set aside his differences with U.S. President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, portrayed by Harrison Ford, who takes over the role from the late William Hurt. The film also introduces new faces, including Shira Haas as US government agent Sabra, Giancarlo Esposito as the villain Sidewinder, and Danny Ramirez stepping up as the new Falcon. As tensions rise, Sam finds himself caught in a complex web of international politics, further complicated by the discovery of adamantium on the Celestial Island.

Captain America: Brave New World – When and Where to Watch For those eager to watch from home, a digital release is expected, though Disney has not yet announced an official streaming date. Based on previous Marvel release trends, the film may become available for digital purchase by mid-April 2025, with a potential Disney+ release around late May or early June 2025. Stay tuned for official updates from Disney.

Mufasa: The Lion King OTT Release – Where and When to Watch The highly anticipated prequel to The Lion King, Mufasa: The Lion King, is now available for streaming. After a successful theatrical run, Disney has officially released the film on multiple digital platforms.

The movie had its grand premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on December 9, 2024, before hitting U.S. theaters on December 20, 2024. While it received mixed reviews from critics, the film was praised for its stunning visual effects and certain aspects of its storytelling, though some felt it didn’t fully meet expectations. Now, fans can experience Mufasa: The Lion King from the comfort of their homes.