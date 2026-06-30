Cara Delevingne confirms romance with Amber Heard during her divorce from Johnny Depp: 'He was driven crazy by jealousy'

Cara Delevingne has confirmed for the first time that she and actor Amber Heard were romantically involved during Heard's high-profile divorce from Johnny Depp, bringing an end to years of speculation about the trio's personal and legal disputes.

Cara Delevingne finally opens about romance with Amber Heard The British model and actor addressed longstanding rumours during an appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast, where host Louis Theroux questioned her about allegations that Depp had been deeply suspicious of a relationship between the two women while he was married to Heard.

Delevingne, 33, clarified that there had been no romantic involvement while she and Heard were filming the thriller London Fields, a production in which Depp was also involved. However, she acknowledged that a relationship developed after Heard and Depp's marriage had broken down.

Responding to Theroux's suggestion that Depp had been "driven crazy by the idea that Amber might be sleeping with you", Delevingne said, "Am I meant to comment?" She continued, "It's because we did a movie together, and it was called 'London Fields'. He was also doing the movie. I think he was pretty driven crazy by jealousy, I suppose. Nothing was happening at that point. Later after they divorced, it had."

Pressed further on the nature of her relationship with Heard, Delevingne confirmed that the pair had become romantically involved during Heard's separation from Depp.

"We were close for a long time and then when they were going through the divorce, yeah, we were entangled, I suppose, but she was also entangled with other people," Delevingne said. When Theroux referenced entrepreneur Elon Musk, Delevingne responded, "There you go."

The relationship timeline Rumours of a relationship between Delevingne and Heard first emerged in 2016, after the pair were photographed together on multiple occasions following Heard's divorce filing against Depp. Speculation intensified during Depp's legal disputes with Heard, including allegations raised in court proceedings that Heard, Delevingne and Musk had been involved in a three-way relationship. Musk has previously denied such claims.

Depp and Heard married in February 2015 before Heard filed for divorce in May 2016.

Their separation sparked years of legal battles, including Depp's unsuccessful libel case against The Sun newspaper in the United Kingdom and the widely publicised defamation trial in Virginia in 2022, in which a jury largely ruled in Depp's favour. The case ultimately concluded with a settlement in late 2022.