Cardi B among OnlyFans’ top earners in 2025 as monthly income reportedly crosses $9 million

Cardi B has now become one of the most lucrative creators on OnlyFans, pulling in monthly earnings that rival blockbuster film paydays. The figures place the rapper firmly among the platform’s top-tier earners. Recent data cited by Red94 shows Cardi B earning roughly $9.34 million every month on OnlyFans, with her 2025 total nearing $47 million. Those numbers alone put her ahead of most creators on the platform and confirm that her digital business strategy is no side hustle.

Advertisement

How Cardi B built a high-value OnlyFans model Cardi B joined OnlyFans in August 2020, long before celebrities flooded the platform. From the start, her approach stood apart. Instead of explicit content, she focused on behind-the-scenes access, personal moments, and lifestyle updates. The subscription price stayed accessible at $4.99 per month, a move that widened her audience rather than narrowing it, reports Red94.

Industry analysts point to her existing fan loyalty as the key driver. Cardi B did not need to build demand from scratch. She already had it. The OnlyFans account simply gave fans a closer seat. That strategy worked. As per Red94, her monthly earnings are anywhere between $9 million and $12 million, depending on engagement cycles.

Advertisement

Blac Chyna and Bella Thorne continue to lead the platform, but Cardi B remains a consistent top-three presence.

Where she ranks among OnlyFans’ elite The OnlyFans economy in 2025 is dominated by a handful of recognizable names. As outlined by Red94, Cardi B currently ranks third overall, trailing Blac Chyna and Bella Thorne.

Her estimated $47 million annual take places her ahead of creators like Iggy Azalea, Tyga, and Mia Khalifa.

What sets Cardi B apart is consistency. She delivers regularly. Fans stay subscribed. The math works.

Stefon Diggs, family life, and what comes next Away from earnings charts, Cardi B’s personal life has also drawn attention. Red94 notes that she confirmed her relationship with Stefon Diggs in June 2025. The couple welcomed their first child together in November 2025 and have appeared publicly supportive of each other’s careers since.

Advertisement

Diggs, now with the New England Patriots, has been present at events tied to both wellness and charity, often alongside Cardi B. Sources cited by Red94in say the rapper has spoken openly about feeling supported after her divorce from Offset, describing this chapter as more grounded.

Looking ahead, industry watchers expect Cardi B to keep OnlyFans in her portfolio, even if output adjusts around motherhood.

FAQs How much does Cardi B earn monthly on OnlyFans? She earns approximately $9.34 million per month, according to figures cited by Red94in.

When did Cardi B join OnlyFans? She launched her account in August 2020.

Does Cardi B post explicit content on OnlyFans? No, her content focuses on lifestyle access and behind-the-scenes updates.