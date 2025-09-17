Cardi B’s relationships: Her exes, marriage to Offset, kids, and new love Stefon Diggs

Cardi B’s dating history has been a frequent topic of public conversation. The rapper, known for her bold personality and global fame, has had her romantic life closely followed, from her early relationships to her highly publicized marriage to Offset, and most recently, her romance with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Here’s a look at her dating timeline, exes, and family.

Early relationships before fame Tommy Geez (2015–2016) According to Ranker, Cardi B dated fellow Love & Hip Hop star Tommy Geez between 2015 and 2016. The relationship began before her mainstream success, but the two broke up as her music career began to rise.

DJ Self (2016) Cardi B briefly dated DJ Self in 2016 after meeting him on the set of Love & Hip Hop: New York. As reported by Capital Xtra, Cardi ended the relationship when Self failed to support her music career.

King Yella (Rumored, 2015) Chicago rapper King Yella claimed he had a relationship with Cardi B before her rise to fame. Cardi publicly denied the allegations, saying he was seeking attention. According to Capital Xtra, King Yella later apologized for his claims.

Marriage to Offset Cardi B and Offset began dating in early 2017. The pair secretly tied the knot in September that year, before Offset publicly proposed a month later. Their on-again, off-again relationship frequently made headlines.

Divorces and reconciliations According to People, Cardi B filed for divorce in September 2020 but reconciled with Offset shortly after. In December 2023, she confirmed they had split again, telling fans on Instagram Live: “I’ve been single for a minute now.” By July 2024, she had filed for divorce once more, finalizing their separation.

Children together Cardi B and Offset share three children:

Kulture Kiari Cephus, born in 2018

Wave Set Cephus, born in 2021

Blossom, born in 2024

Rumored fling Pooh Shiesty (2024) In August 2024, speculation arose after rapper Pooh Shiesty appeared to flirt with Cardi B on Instagram Live. As reported by Rap Caviar, he commented: “I’m 5 mins away baby open the door.” However, with Shiesty serving a prison sentence at the time, fans debated whether the comment was genuine.

A new chapter with Stefon Diggs By early 2024, Cardi B was linked to New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs after the two were spotted together on Valentine’s Day. TMZ obtained photos and videos of the couple arriving at a Miami hotel in the early hours of the morning.

