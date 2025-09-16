Cardi B's Little Miss Drama Tour 2026: All dates, venues, and ticket info for her first-ever arena tour

Rapper Cardi B has announced her first tour in six years, the Little Miss Drama Tour, in support of her highly anticipated second studio album, Am I The Drama?, which will be released on Friday, September 19, under Atlantic Records.

Cardi B's first full headline arena tour The tour will be Cardi B’s first full headline arena run and marks the largest tour of her career. She will perform in over 30 cities across North America, including major stops in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Toronto, and Atlanta. Each city will have surprises, guest appearances, and one-of-a-kind moments. This tour is a major milestone for Cardi B and her career.

Little Miss Drama Tour dates and cities According to Variety, The Little Miss Drama Tour starts Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA, and ends Friday, April 17, 2026, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. She will stop by Portland, Seattle, Houston, Dallas, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. along the way.

• Wed Feb 11 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena

• Fri Feb 13 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

• Sun Feb 15 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

• Thu Feb 19 Portland, OR Moda Center

• Sat Feb 21 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

• Sun Feb 22 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

• Wed Feb 25 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

• Fri Feb 27 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

• Sun Feb 28 Phoenix, AZ PHX Arena

• Wed Mar 04 Houston, TX Toyota Center

• Fri Mar 06 Austin, TX Moody Center

• Sat Mar 07 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

• Mon Mar 09 Denver, CO Ball Arena

• Thu Mar 12 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

• Sat Mar 14 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

• Sun Mar 15 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

• Tue Mar 17 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

• Thu Mar 19 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

• Sat Mar 21 Chicago, IL United Center

• Wed Mar 25 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

• Sat Mar 28 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

• Mon Mar 30 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

• Thu Apr 02 Boston, MA TD Garden

• Fri Apr 03 Hartford, CT PeoplesBank Arena

• Sat Apr 04 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

• Tue Apr 07 Philadelphia, PA Xfinity Mobile Arena

• Wed Apr 08 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

• Sat Apr 11 Raleigh, NC Lenovo Center

• Sun Apr 12 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

• Tue Apr 14 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena

• Fri Apr 17 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Ticket information Tickets will first be available through Citi and Verizon presales. Fans can also access the Cardi B Artist Presale starting Tuesday, September 23 at 10 am local time, provided they sign up by Sunday, September 21 at 10 pm PT.

What fans can expect The tour comes after a long wait since Cardi B’s debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, which won her a Grammy Award and cemented her status as one of the most successful female rappers in the world. With her new album, Cardi B promises new hits and memorable performances, bringing her signature energy and style to arenas across the continent. Cardi B’s return to touring is getting the fans hyped, and the Little Miss Drama Tour is gonna be one of the biggest shows of 2026.

FAQs 1. When does Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour 2026 start and end? Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour 2026 begins on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, in Palm Desert, CA, and concludes on Friday, April 17, 2026, in Atlanta, GA.

2. Which cities and venues will Cardi B perform at during the 2026 tour? The tour will visit over 30 cities across North America, including iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York, Kia Forum in Los Angeles, TD Garden in Boston, and United Center in Chicago.