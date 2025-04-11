Caroline in the City actress Amy Pietz joins Legally Blonde prequel Elle cast

Washington DC [US], April 11 (ANI): The 'Caroline in the City' actress Amy Pietz will join the cast of 'Elle', an upcoming Amazon Prime Video series that serves as the prequel to Resse Witherspoon's comedy movie 'Legally Blonde', reported Deadline.

Pietz will have a recurring role in the series as one of the regular cast. She will play the character of Donna, the no-nonsense high school secretary, reported the outlet.

The 'Paradise' actress now joins the previously announced cast of Lexi Minetree as Elle; June Diane Raphael as Elle's mom, Eva; Tom Everett Scott as Elle's dad, Wyatt; Gabrielle Policano as Liz; Jacob Moskovitz as Miles; Chandler Kinney as Kimberly; Zac Looker as Dustin; Jessica Belkin as Madison; and Logan Shroyer as Josh.

The show, created by Laura Kittrell and Caroline Dries, follows Elle Woods's high school experience, which, according to Deadline, shaped her into the iconic young woman in the Legally Blonde movie.

Jason Moore will direct the first two episodes of Elle, which is produced by Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM Studios.

Pietz played Marsha in the hit Hulu series Paradise starring Sterling K. Brown. Her credits also include roles in The Office, Wolf Pack, Love, Victor, Modern Family, and Animal Kingdom.

Meanwhile, shooting for the series has already begun, reported Variety.

Lexi Minetree, who is often seen in small roles, such as in Law & Order: SVU and The Murdaugh Murders, is set to take on her first lead role as young Elle Woods.

The Legally Blonde franchise first began in 2001 with the hit film starring Witherspoon. It became a pop culture favorite, which later led to a sequel, a Broadway musical, and now a prequel series.

