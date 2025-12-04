Cashero OTT release date: When and where to watch Lee Jun Ho and Kim Hye Joon's action-fantasy K-drama

Fans of K-dramas can look forward to the arrival of another special series on OTT. Netflix will air the Lee Jun Ho-starrer Cashero starting 26 December. All eight episodes of the series will drop at the same time on the streaming platform.

Cashero will be a superhero-based action drama that follows the central character as he gains superpowers and navigates the challenges of balancing his normal life with the responsibility of utilising his powers effectively.

Cashero plot Lee Jun Ho stars as Kang Sang Woong in Cashero, a common man who discovers that the cash he keeps in his pocket can trigger superpowers, hence the name of the show. He isn’t the only one with special powers in the show. There are, at least, two more characters who are endowed with special powers – a lawyer whose superpowers are linked to alcohol consumption and a person who gains special abilities through eating pastries.

Such unique concepts promise an entertaining show which will start streaming on Boxing Day. Apart from Lee Jun Ho, the show also stars Kim Hye Joon, Kim Byung Chul, Kim Hyang Gi, Kang Han Na and Lee Chae Min.

People behind Cashero The new Netflix K-drama, Cashero, is directed by Lee Chang-min. The screenwriters for the show are Lee Jae-in and Jeon Chan-ho.

Apart from the main cast, Kim Ji‑ahn makes a guest appearance in the show as Kim Hye Joon’s character, Kim Min-suk's mother. There is also a cameo from Mun Ka Young.

The series is based on a webtoon with the same name.

The official synopsis of the show reads, “It will tell the story of a superhero named Kang Sang Woong and other ordinary superheroes who protect ordinary people’s daily lives. He is the newest heir to the superpowers, and he gains more strength the more cash he has.”

Netflix has made a significant impact with its offerings of K-dramas. Shows like Dynamite Kiss, Squid Game, Bon Appétit, Your Majesty and When Life Gives You Tangerines have become some of the most popular programs on Netflix. Whether Cashero can continue that trend remains to be seen.

FAQs When will Cashero release? Cashero will premiere on Netflix on 26 December.