Cassie testimony against Sean 'Diddy' Combs ends after days describing abuse and texts

NEW YORK (AP) — R&B singer Cassie delved further into text messages with former boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs during her cross-examination Friday in the music mogul's sex trafficking trial, telling “I'm not a rag doll. I'm somebody's child" after he beat her at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

However, as they tried to recover from the episode, she and Combs were expressing love for each other just days later, with Cassie writing in one text: “We need a different vibe from Friday.”

She and one of Combs' defense attorneys read the couple's messages aloud during two days of cross-examination in a Manhattan courtroom, which ended Friday afternoon. The defense also tried to discredit Cassie’s testimony that Combs raped her in 2018 after she ended their nearly 11-year relationship.

In the “rag doll” text, Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, told Combs he was out of control from drugs and alcohol that day. After hotel security video of the assault was released last year, Combs apologized and said he was “disgusted” by his actions.

Federal prosecutors allege Combs exploited his status as a music executive and businessman to force women into drug-fueled encounters with male sex workers, called “freak-offs,” that he watched and directed. Cassie is one of several accusers expected to testify.

However, Combs’ lawyers want the jury to see Cassie as a willing and eager participant in his sexual lifestyle. He has pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

His defense says that, although he could be violent, nothing he did amounted to a criminal enterprise. And Combs insists all the sex at the freak-offs was consensual.

Cassie, the prosecution’s star witness, testified she was ashamed and loathed taking part in “hundreds” of the freak-offs, which could go on for days. But she said she felt compelled because Combs threatened her with violence, and was physically abusive “a lot” during the encounters. He also threatened to publicly release sex videos of her if she made him angry, she said.

Combs, 55, has been jailed since September. He faces at least 15 years in prison if convicted.

Cassie, who is pregnant with her third child and nearing her due date, spent four days on the witness stand. After her testimony finished, she stood in the witness box and appeared unsure whether to wait for the jury to leave first. Judge Arun Subramanian told her: “Why don’t you go ahead. You’ve been here a long time.”

Throughout her cross-examination on Thursday and Friday, she read messages that showed her apparent willingness to participate in the sexual encounters.

In a 2012 exchange, Combs told Cassie he wanted to “FO one last time tonight,” using initials for freak-off. Cassie replied, “What?” Combs said, “You can’t read?” Then Cassie replied, “I don’t want to freak off for the last time. I want it to be the first time for the rest of our lives."

Estevao ended her questioning there, but prosecutor Emily Johnson had Cassie read more messages for context.

“I want to see you, but I’m emotional right now,” Cassie wrote. “I don’t want to do one last time. I’d rather not do it at all.”

Cassie testified she was initially open to the encounters because she wanted to make him happy and spend time with him, but grew weary as the years went on.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly, as Cassie has.

Cassie filed a lawsuit in 2023 accusing Combs of physical and sexual abuse, but they settled within hours for $20 million — an amount she disclosed publicly for the first time this week. Dozens of other women have since made similar legal claims.

Cassie’s testimony ended with another bombshell disclosure: She said she recently reached an estimated $10 million settlement with Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles, where she was assaulted. She didn’t disclose the nature of her claim.

Estevao also raised questions on Friday about Cassie's rape claim against Combs, noting that Cassie gave differing descriptions of his demeanor and the timing of the alleged assault in interviews with investigators and in her trial testimony.

Cassie contends the rape happened at her Los Angeles home after she and Combs had dinner in Malibu, California, to discuss their breakup, either in August or September 2018.

While Cassie testified this week that Combs was “really nice” and “playful” at the dinner, Estevao pointed out that Cassie told investigators in 2023 that Combs had been “acting very strangely” that night. Cassie clarified, “Nice, but strangely."

Cassie also testified this week that Combs, during the dinner, was trying to get her to go to the Burning Man festival in Nevada, but previously told investigators that the dinner and rape happened after Combs returned from Burning Man.

Cassie acknowledged she stayed in touch with Combs and had consensual sex with him a few weeks after she says he raped her. She also exchanged warm messages with Combs after they broke up, even after she marrying Alex Fine in 2019.

Estevao also questioned Cassie about her weeks-long stint in a treatment center for women in 2023. Estevao noted the center offered treatment for sex addiction, sexual compulsion and love addiction, and she asked Cassie if she was treated for any of those things.

Cassie replied that she was not, but rather was there for therapy to help her process trauma. She testified earlier that she experienced post-traumatic stress disorder before breaking up with Combs in 2018, and was blacking out and sleepwalking. She also said she broke down in 2023 and tried to walk into traffic outside her home, but her husband stopped her.

After finishing her testimony, Cassie released a statement saying she hoped it helps others “heal from the abuse and fear.”

“For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember," she said. “And the more I can remember, the more I will never forget.”

___