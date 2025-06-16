‘Catch ka match khel rah hai fateh’: Netizens on first glimpse of Zaheer Khan's son; Sagarika Ghatge pens heartfelt note

Zaheer Khan's wife, actress Sagarika Ghatge, took to Instagram on June 15 to share a lovely picture of the father-son duo and wrote a heartfelt message on Father's day. It shows both the baby and the former Indian cricketer smiling at each other. The duo embraced parenthood this year, which they announced on April 16. Netizens have reacted to the post, stating, “Catch ka match khel rahhai fateh.”

“I’m not the one to write captions, but today I am - because someday our son will read this, and he needs to know. He is so incredibly lucky to have you. The love you have for everyone, the way you’re always looking out for others, the grit, the resilience, the quiet strength - if he grows up to be even a little like you, he’ll be someone truly special," Ghatge stated.

She added, “The way you care for everyone who crosses your path, the way you hold steady when things get tough, and your strength to stay silent and still say a thousand words—those are the things that make you who you are. Our son has the best example right in front of him. Happy Fathers Day.”

Netizens react One of the users said, “My son is 3 months older to him but he is so tiny in front of fateh.” Another remarked, “Second zaheer dikh raha hai beby❤️”, A third stated, “Catch ka match khel raha hai fateh.” “Chalo bhai india ko bohot jaldi ek cricket star milne wala hai ❤️🔥”, commented the fourth.

Sagarika and Zaheer tied the knot in a private ceremony in November, 2017. Eight years later, they joyfully welcomed their first child. Sharing the special moment on social media, Sagarika had posted a touching photo and revealed their baby boy’s name: Fatehsinh Khan. The couple also shared a joint post featuring a heartwarming family portrait to announce his arrival.