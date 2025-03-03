Oscar 2025 took place on March 3. However, when nominations were revealed, it sparked controversy over “category fraud”. Actors are allegedly placed in the wrong award category. This happens when a lead actor is nominated in a supporting role or vice versa, giving them an unfair advantage or reducing their chances of winning.

Critics questioned the nominations of Ariana Grande, Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldana. They argued that their roles were miscategorised. According to film industry expert Philip Alberstat, studios strategically place actors in categories where they have the best chance to win even if it means stretching the definition of a supporting role.

Alberstat dismissed the term “category fraud” as too harsh, noting that no official rules were broken. Despite the backlash, he pointed out that this issue has been debated for decades.

"The art of Oscar campaigning has always involved a delicate dance with categories, particularly when it comes to acting nominations. Like a chess game played months before the ceremony, studios carefully position their performers where they think they'll shine brightest - even if that means bending the definition of what constitutes a 'supporting' role," he told Mirror US.

Despite the criticism, Zoe Saldana won Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Perez, and Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain, even though some believed they should have been considered for lead roles.

Earlier category fraud allegations Alicia Vikander won Best Supporting Actress for The Danish Girl (2015) though her role was seen as a lead. Rooney Mara was nominated in the supporting category for Carol (2015), despite being the film’s main character.

Michelle Williams received a Best Actress nomination for The Fabelmans (2022) even though many viewed her role as supporting.