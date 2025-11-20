CBFC asks Mastiii 4 makers to delete ‘animal humping' visuals, mute 3 dialogues

The fourth instalment of the Masti franchise, titled Mastiii 4, is gearing up for release, but not without several interventions from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Before granting approval, the Board instructed the filmmakers to carry out a series of cuts and modifications.

As per a report, the CBFC demanded the removal of an “animal humping” sequence and ordered the muting of certain dialogues. Bollywood Hungama noted that three lines were either muted or altered. In one instance, the word “behen” (sister) was replaced; in another, the word “item” was substituted. An alcohol brand mentioned in a scene was also changed.

Why were visual edits a major part of the cuts? The CBFC’s most substantial requirements involved visual changes. The makers were directed to completely remove a “top angle animal humping visuals” sequence lasting nine seconds. They were also told to shorten close-up shots of human faces that originally ran for thirty seconds. The context of these visuals has not been disclosed.

Following these adjustments, the film was cleared with an ‘A’ certificate on 17 November.

What is Mastiii 4 about and who stars in it? Mastiii 4 is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and reunites the core trio — Vivek Oberoi, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani. The project also marks Aftab’s return to cinema after six years. The cast includes Elnaaz Norouzi, Shreya Sharma, and Ruhi Singh, with cameo appearances by Genelia D’Souza, Arshad Warsi, and Nargis Fakhri. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on November 21.

How has the Masti franchise evolved over the years? The franchise began in 2004 with Indra Kumar’s Masti, which became a sleeper hit and collected ₹34 crore at the box office. The second film, Grand Masti, was released in 2013 and turned into a major commercial success, earning over ₹150 crore worldwide. The third instalment, Great Grand Masti, arrived in 2016 but did not perform well.