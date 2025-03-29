’CBI has also issued no clean chit to Aaditya Thackeray’: Satish Salians advocate on Disha Salians death case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Advocate Nilesh C Ojha, the legal counsel of celebrity manager Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not given a clean chit to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the investigation into the murder and gangrape of celebrity manager Disha Salian. He referred to the closure report in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, stating that the CBI did not conduct an investigation into Disha Salian's death at that time.

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, six days before her client and actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, allegedly committed suicide in his apartment in Bandra. Despite the investigation by the then Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray, there were no conclusive results, prompting Satish Salian to file a fresh complaint.

While speaking to ANI, Advocate Ojha recalled the past investigation in Disha's case and cited the closure report in Sushant's case. He stressed that the CBI had not issued a clean chit to Aaditya Thackeray.

Ojha clarified, "There is no closure record in the Disha Salian murder case. There was a closure report in 2021, but the government then recalled it, and the case was reopened after recording Disha's father's statement on December 11, 2023. SIT is also investigating it. In the actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the closure report was submitted to the court and the CBI issued a press note that they have not conducted any investigation into the Disha Salian murder case. CBI has also issued no clean chit to Aaditya Thackeray. The court did not accept the closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case."

In the fresh written complaint with the Mumbai Police Commissioner, father Satish Salian sought the registration of an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray and others accused in connection with the offences of gang rape and murder of his daughter.

Earlier, advocate Nilesh Ojha said that the complaint had been accepted by the Joint Commissioner of Police, and the accused in the case include Aaditya Thackeray, former Commissioner of Police Parambir Singh, Officer Sachin Vaze and actor Sooraj Pancholi.

"Today, we have filed a written complaint to the CP office, and the JCP Crime accepted it, and this complaint is the FIR now," Ojha told reporters.

He further alleged that Parambir Singh was the "main mastermind" behind the "cover-up" in this case back in 2020.

Ojha also alleged that Aaditya Thackeray is linked with a "drug cartel", which he said is also mentioned in the complaint.

"Aaditya Thackeray is the main accused in this gangrape and murder case. Uddhav Thackeray is the main accused of misuse of power for the coverup... Aaditya Thackeray is found in the drug cartel, and this is in the official records of NCB. We have also mentioned this in the complaint... Today, we will also release some pictures in support of this," he added.

Earlier, Satish Salian approached the Bombay High Court seeking a probe into his daughter's death and requesting the registration of an FIR against Thackeray, among others.

In response to allegations, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and father of Aditya Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray, denied any connection between his family and the Disha Salian case, emphasising that if evidence exists, it should be presented in court.

Uddhav Thackeray said, "If they have evidence then they must produce it in court as this matter is going on in the court. 6 to 7 generations of my family have worked for the people and we have no connection with this issue. If you are making false allegations against someone, then it can boomerang on you, too. What happened to the investigation of other cases like murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. His daughter is demanding justice."