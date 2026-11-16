Celebrating Chhath Puja through cinema: 4 movies that capture faith, family and tradition

Chhath Puja is one of the most important festivals celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, the four-day festival brings families together through prayers, fasting and traditional rituals.
Devotees prepare offerings, gather at riverbanks and ponds, and offer prayers to the setting and rising sun. The festival is also closely linked to family traditions, with many households observing its rituals together every year.
While Indian cinema has often shown festivals such as Diwali, Holi and Karwa Chauth, Chhath Puja has had a smaller presence in mainstream Hindi films. Regional cinema, particularly Bhojpuri and Magahi films, has given the festival more space over the years.
However, recent Hindi films have also started bringing Chhath celebrations to a wider audience through their songs and stories.
Here are four films that capture different aspects of the festival.
Directed by Phani Majumdar, Bhaiya holds a special place in the history of Chhath Puja in Indian cinema. The 1961 Magahi film is recognised for featuring one of the earliest Chhath Puja sequences on screen. The film is a family drama about relationships, love and sacrifice.
It opens with scenes of Chhath Puja, bringing the festival into its story about family responsibilities. Even decades later, the film remains an important example of how regional traditions found their way into Indian cinema.
Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, The Vvaan: Force of the Forest brought Chhath Puja to a wider Hindi film audience. The film features a song titled 'Chhathi Maiya', picturised on Tamannaah Bhatia.
It shows her character observing the festival, with scenes of women dressed in traditional clothes gathering at a ghat and offering prayers to the setting sun. The song also features the music of the late folk singer Sharda Sinha, whose Chhath songs have been closely associated with the festival for years.
Directed by Govind Moonis, Nadiya Ke Paar is a family drama starring Sachin Pilgaonkar and Sadhana Singh. Set in rural Uttar Pradesh, the film tells the story of Chandan and Gunja, whose love faces challenges because of family responsibilities and traditional expectations. With its village setting, local customs, folk music and close-knit family relationships, the film offers a glimpse into the culture of eastern Uttar Pradesh, where Chhath Puja is widely celebrated.
Directed by Sooraj R Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. The upcoming family entertainer also brings Chhath Puja into its celebrations. The film features a song titled 'Bulaye Chhathi Maa', sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Keshav Anand. Written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla and composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the song features the lead actors participating in the festival.
The visuals show traditional celebrations, prayers and families coming together. The song combines devotion with the family-focused storytelling that Barjatya's films are known for.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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