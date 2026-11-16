Subscribe

Celebrating Chhath Puja through cinema: 4 movies that capture faith, family and tradition

Chhath Puja has found a place in Indian cinema through devotional songs, family dramas and stories about faith. From the 1961 film Bhaiya to recent releases such as The Vvaan, here are five films that capture the festival.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published16 Nov 2026, 12:04 AM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Chhath Puja in cinema: 4 films, from Bhaiya to The Vvaan, that bring faith, family and tradition to the screen
Chhath Puja in cinema: 4 films, from Bhaiya to The Vvaan, that bring faith, family and tradition to the screen
Advertisement
AI Quick Read

Chhath Puja is one of the most important festivals celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, the four-day festival brings families together through prayers, fasting and traditional rituals.

Devotees prepare offerings, gather at riverbanks and ponds, and offer prayers to the setting and rising sun. The festival is also closely linked to family traditions, with many households observing its rituals together every year.

Advertisement

While Indian cinema has often shown festivals such as Diwali, Holi and Karwa Chauth, Chhath Puja has had a smaller presence in mainstream Hindi films. Regional cinema, particularly Bhojpuri and Magahi films, has given the festival more space over the years.

However, recent Hindi films have also started bringing Chhath celebrations to a wider audience through their songs and stories.

Also Read | Bihar hikes DA, DR for employees and pensioners ahead of Chhath

Here are four films that capture different aspects of the festival.

1. Bhaiya (1961)

Directed by Phani Majumdar, Bhaiya holds a special place in the history of Chhath Puja in Indian cinema. The 1961 Magahi film is recognised for featuring one of the earliest Chhath Puja sequences on screen. The film is a family drama about relationships, love and sacrifice.

It opens with scenes of Chhath Puja, bringing the festival into its story about family responsibilities. Even decades later, the film remains an important example of how regional traditions found their way into Indian cinema.

Advertisement

2. The Vvaan: Force of the Forest (2026)

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, The Vvaan: Force of the Forest brought Chhath Puja to a wider Hindi film audience. The film features a song titled 'Chhathi Maiya', picturised on Tamannaah Bhatia.

It shows her character observing the festival, with scenes of women dressed in traditional clothes gathering at a ghat and offering prayers to the setting sun. The song also features the music of the late folk singer Sharda Sinha, whose Chhath songs have been closely associated with the festival for years.

3. Nadiya Ke Paar (1982)

Directed by Govind Moonis, Nadiya Ke Paar is a family drama starring Sachin Pilgaonkar and Sadhana Singh. Set in rural Uttar Pradesh, the film tells the story of Chandan and Gunja, whose love faces challenges because of family responsibilities and traditional expectations. With its village setting, local customs, folk music and close-knit family relationships, the film offers a glimpse into the culture of eastern Uttar Pradesh, where Chhath Puja is widely celebrated.

Advertisement
Also Read | Sharda Sinha news today: Bihar folk icon on ventilator support

4. Yeh Prem Mol Liya (2026)

Directed by Sooraj R Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. The upcoming family entertainer also brings Chhath Puja into its celebrations. The film features a song titled 'Bulaye Chhathi Maa', sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Keshav Anand. Written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla and composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the song features the lead actors participating in the festival.

The visuals show traditional celebrations, prayers and families coming together. The song combines devotion with the family-focused storytelling that Barjatya's films are known for.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

Entertainment
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEntertainmentCelebrating Chhath Puja through cinema: 4 movies that capture faith, family and tradition
Advertisement
Read Next Story