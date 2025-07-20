‘Celebrity is fleeting’: Judge takes a Mariah Carey-style jab at Blake Lively in case against Justin Baldoni

The judge overseeing Blake Lively's ongoing legal battle with her 'It Ends With US' co-star Justin Baldoni reportedly took a jab at her in Mariah Carey’s style.

During an emergency hearing on Wednesday, July 17, Judge Lewis Liman allegedly warned the actress that “celebrity is fleeting,” while admitting that he had never heard of her or Justin Baldoni before taking on their case.

Judge Liman's harsh words mimicked Mariah Carey’s viral snub.

The night before Blake Lively was scheduled to be deposed, the singer said, “I don’t know her”

This reportedly happened when Justin Baldoni’s lawyer Kevin Fritz said that he believed Blake Lively was being given “special treatment simply because she’s a celebrity.”

‘It’s not helped me’ Calling it a “serious issue,” Judge Liman stopped Fritz from making such “accusations,” and said that “throwing around accusations” has not helped.

“There are problems that the court is trying to deal with and it’s helpful for me if you frame it in language and words that the court is accustomed to. It does not help me — and it’s not helped me in this case — to start throwing around accusations,” he said.

The judge said that he is well aware that Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are high-profile people, but, “I have told you before, before I came into this case, I didn’t know who your client was, I did not know who the plaintiff was. Their names were unknown to me.”

“As far as I’m concerned, whether they have celebrity at the moment or not is irrelevant. Celebrity, as you know, and everybody knows, can be fleeting. It’s also not relevant to the court.”

“So, your point is well taken that celebrity is irrelevant. Now let’s make it irrelevant. We don’t need to talk about it,” he finished.

Blake Lively granted protective order Judge Liman, however, granted Blake Lively's request for a protective order requiring Justin Baldoni's team to identify everyone who would attend her deposition.

The actress is expected to “make arrangements for opposing counsel to have a dedicated computer and the ability to print and copy documents in the space chosen by Lively.”