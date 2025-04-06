Celebrity MasterChef contestants not cooking on their own? Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui’s BIG revelation

As ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ gears for grand finale, stand-up comedian and reality show sensation Munawar Faruqui, who arrived as a special guest in the show, made a big revelation. The rumours about Celebrity MasterChef contestants not cooking their own food are doing the rounds.

Sony Entertainment Television's popular reality show will reportedly come out with a blockbuster finale episode. Striving to keep audiences glued to their screens, the competition has intensified further with the top 5 finalists pushing out their best savoury dishes in the finale week. The reality show, which premiered in January 2025, will crown its winner next weekend.

Top 5 finalists featuring in the final week include Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Nikki Tamboli, Rajiv Adatia and Faisal Shaikh. The stage is set for an impressive finale with the competition getting tougher with each passing day. Notably, Archana Gautam was the latest contestant to get eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef.

Munawar Faruqui addresses viral rumours Munawar Faruqui addressed the viral rumours alleging that contestants do not cook their own food. Teasing the contestants over the buzzing rumours, Munawar Faruqui made a veiled statement and said, “There are fans who do not believe that contestants are cooking themselves.” In response, Gaurav Khanna urged Munawar to check on the contestants, whether they are preparing their own food or not and said, “Today everyone will get to know the truth as all of you trust Munawar. Please come and check under our tables.”

Munawar replied, “I believe you, but these days, the internet trusts honest people less.” This move came after videos from Celebrity MasterChef sets went viral, showing a stranger helping a contestant in plating.

