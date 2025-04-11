Celebrity MasterChef Grand Finale 2025: When and where to watch Tejasswi Prakash in a face-off against top 4 contestants

  • Celebrity MasterChef concludes its first season today, with the finale airing on April 11 at 8 pm. Finalists Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Faisal Shaikh, Rajeev Adatia, and Nikki Tamboli are expected to face innovative challenges presented by chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Written By Riya R Alex
Updated11 Apr 2025, 02:41 PM IST
Celebrity MasterChef: Grand Finale will air today.(X)

The first season of Celebrity MasterChef is set to end today, concluding weeks of cooking challenges where popular names from the entertainment industry have showcased their culinary skills.

The Celebrity MasterChef finale will air on Friday, April 11, at 8 pm. The winner of the season is expected to be announced by 9 pm.

Where to watch the Celebrity MasterChef Finale?

Viewers can tune in to Sony TV or Sony Liv to watch the final episode of Celebrity MasterChef.

What's special about the Celebrity MasterChef Finale?

The last episode will feature renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor who will present innovative challenges to the finalists.

 

Who are the finalists?

Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Faisal Shaikh, Rajeev Adatia and Nikki Tamboli are the top finalists.

About Celebrity MasterChef

Celebrity MasterChef started streaming on Sony TV and SonyLIV on Monday, January 27. Renowned chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, who have been the judges of MasterChef India, along with filmmaker Farah Kkan, were the judges of the culinary show.

Celebrity MasterChef contestants list

More than 10 television actors participated in the Celebrity MasterChef India show. The list of participants include Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), Usha Nadkarni, Kabita Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Abhijeet Sawant.

 

During the season, rumours emerged that contestants did not cook the food. Popular comedian Munawar Faruqui, who appeared as a guest for one of the episodes, addressed these viral rumours.

Teasing the contestants over the rumours, Munawar Faruqui made a funny jibe and said, “There are fans who do not believe that contestants are cooking themselves.”

In response, Gaurav Khanna asked Munawar to check on the contestants and said, “Today everyone will get to know the truth as all of you trust Munawar. Please come and check under our tables.”

Munawar replied, “I believe you, but these days, the internet trusts honest people less.”

 

 

 

 

 

 
First Published:11 Apr 2025, 02:41 PM IST
