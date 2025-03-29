Celebrity MasterChef India: Aamir Khan’s heroine invites contestants for ‘hearty meal’; guess who?

As the Celebrity MasterChef nears its finale, the contestants of the show were invited to the home of Aamir Khan's heroine for a ‘hearty meal’ and a heartwarming and nostalgic reunion.

Judged by Farah Khan, Chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, the show united some of television’s most beloved stars.

Recently, the stars of the show, including Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna and Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash, were reunited with a former contestant of the show and Aamir Khan's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar co-star Ayesha Jhulka.

Ayesha had seemingly invited her co-contestant from the show for a meal at her house.

As the contestants shared “lovely food” at Ayesha's “lovely house”, pictures of their reunion surfaced online. Rajiv Adatia, Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Rajiv Adatia, Usha Nadkarni, and Chandan Prabhakar were seen with the actress.

Sharing pictures from their reunion on Instagram, Rajiv wrote: “Reunion!! Thank you Ayesha ji for such a hearty meal… the way you’ve welcomed us to your lovely house speaks volume of the love you have for us!! What lovely food!!”

The pictures showed the contestants laughing and having a good time with together.

“Missed the rest of you!!” he added.

Check out Rajiv Adatia's reunion post:

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens loved the pictures from the Celebrity MasterChef reunion and said the current season of the show will “always remain special”.

“Wow! Such a beautiful picture,” said a social media user.

“Tejasswi prakash Pratik Gaurav Rajiv Kabita Usha Tai Ayesha Chanan sir love you soo much,” said another user.

“Wow such a lovely reunion. All r looking so loving,” a user added.

“Beautiful pictures. you all are looking so lovely,” claimed another user.

“So happy to see you all together. This season of Celebrity Master Chef and the contestants will always remain special for me,” said another user.

A user said, “Waaoo. Celebratity Masterchef has been such an amazing show.. All the contestants & episodes were simply superb..Love U all”

“Food stars in one frame,” said another user.

According to media reports, Gaurav Khanna has emerged as the winner of Celebrity MasterChef. However, the finale has yet to air, and no official confirmation has been made.