Mammootty to Prithviraj Sukumaran, celebs congratulate Mohanlal as actor-director to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has received widespread congratulations from fellow actors and colleagues following the announcement that he will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023.
Mammootty, a long-time friend and colleague, took to X to write, “More than a colleague, a brother, and an artist who has embarked on this wonderful cinematic journey for decades. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is not just for an actor, but for a true artist who has lived and breathed cinema. So happy and proud of you, Lal. You truly deserve this crown (sic).”
Prithviraj Sukumaran shared his felicitation on Instagram Stories, saying: “Congratulations Cheta on the Dadasaheb Phalke award! A truly well deserved recognition for a legend beyond ages! @mohanlal (sic).”
Dileep also congratulated Mohanlal on Instagram, writing: “Hearty congratulations to dear Lalettan and dear brother for winning the Dadasahib Falke award, the highest honor in Indian cinema. This is a proud moment for the Malayalam cinema family (sic).”
Kushboo Sundar expressed her delight on Instagram, adding: “Extremely happy and delighted to see our most amazing, our favorite, our most adorably lovable Shri @mohanlal Sir being conferred with the most coveted #dadasahebphalke honor. Its an honor bestowed upon the Malayalam industry, infact the entire South Industry. Thank you @mib_india , Shri @ashwini.vaishnaw ji , Thiru @murugan_tnbjp avl and the jury for this. Heartiest congratulations to you Lalettan (sic).”
Nivin Pauly also joined in, posting on Instagram Stories: “Congratulations dear Laletta. @mohanlal (sic).”
The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest recognition in cinema, celebrates individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the film industry. Mohanlal, whose career spans more than four decades, is the 2023 recipient of this prestigious honour.
