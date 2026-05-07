Celina Jaitly breaks down at son’s grave amid marriage breakdown: ‘I will not give up’ | Video

Actor Celina Jaitly has shared a deeply emotional video of herself visiting and cleaning the grave of her late son, Shamsher, while opening up about her ongoing divorce proceedings with her Austrian husband, Peter Haag.

In the video posted on social media, the actor is seen breaking down beside her son’s grave. Alongside the clip, she wrote an extensive note describing the past few weeks as the most painful period of her life and insisted that she “will not give up.”

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Claims linked to Austrian divorce proceedings Jaitly said the post was connected to her divorce hearing in Austria and alleged that she had been prevented from meeting her children despite court orders and a joint custody arrangement.

“The last few weeks were the most difficult of my life. I was in Austria for my divorce hearing,” she wrote.

She further claimed that her children had allegedly been moved to an undisclosed location and not returned to the marital residence despite assurances given before an Austrian judge.

“Despite an undertaking before an Austrian judge, my children who were removed to an undisclosed location, were not brought back to the marital residence. The only child I got to meet was my son Shamsher, who passed away some time back,” she stated.

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‘I left my country, my parents, my work’ The actor also reflected on the sacrifices she said she made during her marriage, claiming she repeatedly relocated internationally to support her husband’s professional ambitions.

“I left my country, my parents, my work, & moved from India to Dubai, Singapore, Austria, back to Dubai, Austria AGAIN all to support my husband’s career,” she wrote.

Also Read | Celina Jaitly shares heartfelt Republic Day message amid family legal battle

Jaitly alleged that while she focused on raising their children and supporting the family, she later realised she was being “abused”. She also claimed that her assets were gradually taken away during the marriage.

Alleges communication with children has been restricted According to Jaitly, she had hoped for an “amicable” separation, but said she is currently unable to communicate with her children despite an existing order from the Austrian Family Court.

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“Despite joint custody & a subsisting order of the Austrian Family Court, I am presently DENIED ANY COMMUNICATION with my 3 children & I am heartbroken,” she wrote.

Also Read | Who is Peter Haag? Celina Jaitly files domestic abuse case against husband

The actor further alleged that her access to the children had been repeatedly obstructed through restrictions and what she described as biased media coverage. She also claimed attempts were being made to pressure and intimidate the children into speaking against her.

Marriage, family and career Jaitly married Peter Haag in 2010. The couple welcomed twin boys in 2012. In 2017, they had another set of twin sons, though one child died due to a hypoplastic heart condition.

In an earlier Instagram post, Jaitly spoke about her 15-year marriage, describing it as a long period of emotional and alleged physical suffering. In November 2025, she reportedly filed for divorce in an Andheri court in Mumbai, citing domestic violence and abuse.

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Before entering films, Jaitly won the Miss India title in 2001. She later made her Bollywood debut opposite Fardeen Khan in the 2003 film Janasheen.