Celina Jaitly breaks silence after court setback in brother’s case: 'He may be shielding me'

Actor Celina Jaitly has spoken out about her brother Vikrant Jaitly’s continued detention in the United Arab Emirates, sharing an emotional message on social media days after the Delhi High Court dismissed her petition seeking assistance in meeting him.

The actor took to X on Wednesday to post a photograph with her brother along with a lengthy note, addressing his decision to refuse contact with her. Celina said she believes Vikrant’s silence may stem from his desire to protect her from further emotional and financial strain.

Her remarks came after the Delhi High Court on 16 March dismissed a plea she had filed seeking help to communicate with and meet her brother, who has been in detention in the UAE since September 2024.

“He May Be Trying To Shield Me” In her post, Celina shared details about the last time she spoke to Vikrant and the circumstances surrounding his detention.

“The last I spoke to my brother was on 23 August 2024, a few days before he was taken on 6 September 2024,” she wrote, adding that he was initially held in secret detention until the end of May 2025.

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According to her, he was later transferred to a detention centre in the Middle East, where he has now been held for nearly 18 months.

Celina also highlighted that access to her brother has been limited and tightly controlled.

Reflecting on his decision not to speak with her, she said she could not speculate on what he may have been told while in detention.

“He is extremely protective of me and has no visibility of what is happening in the outside world,” she wrote.

“Given my current circumstances, it is possible that he may have received partial information and is trying to shield me from further financial and emotional strain.”

Celina added that under such conditions, the decisions of detainees should be viewed in context.

Concern For His Well-Being The actor emphasised that her legal petition was never about personal grievances but about ensuring that her brother had access to legal support and the opportunity to meet with family members.

“The only matter that has deeply concerned me throughout all of this has been his physical and mental well-being,” she wrote.

“This writ was never about me. It was always about ensuring the possibility of meeting and speaking to my brother and, above all, that proper legal representation be appointed for him.”

Celina also acknowledged the role played by the Indian government in maintaining consular contact with Vikrant.

“I am grateful that the Government of India has had nine consular accesses with him since June 2025 and has conveyed that they will continue to encourage him to accept legal aid whenever he and his wife are ready,” she wrote.

“I Will Continue To Stand By Him” Despite the challenges and the lack of direct communication with her brother, Celina said she remains committed to supporting him.

“My only intention has always been his safety, legal protection and dignity,” she wrote.

“I respect that he may be trying to protect me in his own way. However, I will continue to stand by him and ensure that he is not left without proper legal representation.”

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She ended her note with an emotional message about their bond.

“Until I am able to see my brother and speak to him directly, there is nothing that I can conclusively adhere to… I know my brother. He is my first baby. I stand by him till my dying breath,” she wrote.

About Vikrant Jaitly’s Detention Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitly, a former Indian Army officer, has been detained in the United Arab Emirates since 6 September 2024.

While the exact charges have not been publicly disclosed, Indian media reports have suggested that the case may be linked to national security concerns.

Before his detention, Vikrant had reportedly been living in the UAE since 2016 and working with MATITI Group, a consultancy and trading firm.

Celina has repeatedly raised concerns about the prolonged detention, pointing to the absence of clear legal proceedings, limited updates on the case and restricted communication with him.