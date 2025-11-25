Celina Jaitly moves court against 'narcissistic' husband; accuses him of domestic violence, cruelty

Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) Actor Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence complaint in a local court here against her "narcissistic" husband Peter Haag, alleging that she suffered severe emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse at his hands.

The plea came up for hearing on Tuesday before judicial magistrate S C Tadye, who issued a notice to Haag and posted the matter for hearing on December 12.

Jaitly, in her application filed through Karanjwala & Co law firm, accused Haag of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation under provisions of the Domestic Violence Act.

The 47-year-old actor claimed she has suffered severe emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse by her husband because of which she was forced to flee her home in Austria and return to India.

In a post on social media on Tuesday, the former Miss India said she never thought she would be left alone in "the middle of the strongest and most turbulent storm", but she will continue to fight all the obstacles.

Jaitly, who starred in movies like 'Apna Sapna Money Money', 'No Entry' and 'Janasheen', married Austria-based Haag in September 2010, and the couple has three children together.

In her plea to the court, she alleged that after marriage, her husband prohibited her from working.

"The respondent (Haag) is a narcissistic, self-absorbed individual. He has a short temper and alcoholic tendencies, which have consistently caused the applicant (Jaitly) stress," the plea stated.

Jaitly has sought a direction that her estranged husband pay a sum of ₹50 crore as compensation and ₹10 lakh per month as maintenance.

She has also sought access to her three children, who are presently living with their father in Austria.

The actor listed several instances where her husband had indulged in physical and verbal abuse.

The plea also stated that Haag had filed a divorce application before a court in Austria in August this year.

Jaitly has claimed that her husband and his lawyers misled the court in Austria, and she was left helpless, as she was not fluent in the language and was not allowed access to her lawyer.

Jaitly, in her post on Instagram, said, "In the middle of the strongest most turbulent storm of my life, I never imagined I would spend fighting alone, without any parents, without any support system. I never thought there would come a day without all the pillars on which the roof of my world once rested, my parents, my brother, my children, & the one who promised to stand by me, love me, care for me, & bear every trouble with me."

"Life stripped everything away. People I trusted walked away. Promises I believed in broke in silence," the actor added.

Jaitly, in her post, said that as a soldier's daughter who has been raised on courage, discipline and grit, she will continue to fight.

Jaitly's brother (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly has been in detention in the Middle East since 2024, and she has appealed to the government to help her get him back.