Celina Jaitly pens heartbreaking note for brother who is detained in UAE: ‘I’d give up everything for you’

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly shared that she hasn't slept a single night without crying as her brother, an Indian Army official, is detained in the UAE. Maj. (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly has been reportedly detained in the country for a year over national security concerns. Amid this, the actor penned an emotional note on social media.

Celina Jaitly on her bother's alleged detention in UAE Celina Jaitly wrote, "#mybrotherandme : My Dumpy, I hope you’re ok, I hope you know I’m standing with you like a rock, I hope you know I haven’t slept a single night without crying for you, I hope you know I’d give up everything for you, I hope you know no one can ever come between us, I hope you know I left no stone unturned, I hope God will finally be kind to you & me my bhai waiting for you …….”

Celina Jaitly's brother case explained Celina Jaitly's brother has been living in the UAE since 2016, as per news agency PTI. He was employed with the MATITI Group, engaged in trading, consultancy, and risk management services, as per the report.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that India is in touch with the UAE authorities over the case linked to Major Vikrant Jaitly.

“On the case of Major Vikrant Jaitly, we are in touch with UAE authorities. Our embassy is seized of the matter. We have been making consular visits to him, and we have done so on four occasions,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Jaiswal added, “We are also, as is natural whenever there's an Indian national who needs support, we are offering all possible assistance.”

Delhi HC on Celina Jaitly's brother detention case Delhi High Court previously directed the authorities concerned to take steps to provide effective legal representation to Major Vikram after the actor approached the HC, seeking legal and medical assistance for her brother.

The High Court has also directed the recruitment of a nodal officer to know the status of her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly.

Talking to ANI, Celina Jaitly shared concerns over how Indian soldiers have become frequent targets abroad.