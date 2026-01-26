Celina Jaitly shares heartfelt Republic Day message amid family legal battle

Actor Celina Jaitly shared a deeply emotional message for her three sons on Republic Day, using social media to remind them of their Indian roots amid an ongoing and public marital dispute with her estranged husband, Peter Haag.

In a long note addressed directly to her children, Jaitly said she has been unable to reach them despite joint custody arrangements and a subsisting order from the Austrian Family Court. The actor claimed she has been denied access to her sons and chose Republic Day to write what she described as a heartfelt letter, hoping they would one day read it and remain connected to their Indian identity.

Referring to their annual tradition of watching the Republic Day parade together, Jaitly wrote about the pain of not being able to share the moment this year. She recalled teaching her sons to stand up for the national anthem and cheer for Indian Army regiments linked to her family’s military legacy.

The actor comes from a long line of Army personnel, including her brother Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been detained in Abu Dhabi since September last year. Jaitly has frequently used social media to highlight issues concerning soldiers and their families, and her Republic Day message was steeped in references to that heritage.

In her note, she urged her sons not to forget that they are “half-Indian” and belong to what she described as a lineage of honour, courage and sacrifice. She also spoke about the emotional toll of being separated from her children, expressing hope that someone close to them would help convey her message.

“Do not let your Indian identity be erased,” Jaitly wrote, stressing the importance of cultural roots and family history. She described the anguish of a mother being alienated from her children and said writing publicly was her only way to reach them.

The message comes amid a bitter divorce and custody battle between Jaitly and Haag. The actor has moved the court seeking monthly maintenance of ₹10 lakh and has also requested restrictions on Haag’s access to her Mumbai residence. She has sought custody of their three surviving children, who currently live with their father in Austria, and claimed ₹50 crore as compensation for alleged loss of earnings.