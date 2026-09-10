Celine Dion comeback: Pop icon returns to the stage in Paris after long hiatus forced by stiff-person syndrome diagnosis

Celine Dion's long-awaited return to the concert stage is almost here, and the singer is already giving fans in Paris a glimpse of the emotion surrounding her comeback.

Celine Dion is set to make her stage comeback Ahead of her upcoming concerts in the French capital, Dion was seen joining fans in song, creating another memorable moment in the build-up to what will be one of the most closely watched music comebacks of the year.

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A video featured by TODAY showed the singer sharing the moment with fans as anticipation continues to build around her return to live performances.

For Dion's supporters, the scenes carry particular significance. The Canadian singer has spent years away from regular touring after revealing in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological condition that can cause severe muscle spasms. Her health struggles forced her to step back from the stage and eventually led to the cancellation of dates on her Courage World Tour.

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Celine Dion is all set to perform again Dion is scheduled to begin a series of comeback concerts in Paris on 12 September, marking her first major run of live shows since her extended absence from touring. The Paris residency includes 16 performances in September and October, with additional concerts planned for May 2027.

The demand for her return has underlined just how eagerly fans have been waiting. Dion's Paris concerts sold out, while reports from the French capital have described fans gathering outside her hotel and even camping overnight in the hope of catching a glimpse of the singer before the shows begin. For many of them, her return is about more than hearing familiar hits live again.

Dion has remained one of the most recognisable voices in pop music, with a catalogue that includes global favourites such as My Heart Will Go On, The Power of Love and Because You Loved Me. But her comeback has acquired an additional emotional weight because of the highly public nature of her battle with stiff-person syndrome.

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She has previously spoken openly about the impact of the condition on her ability to perform. Her 2024 documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, offered an intimate look at the challenges she faced while attempting to regain control of her body and voice.

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Her return to Paris will also follow her widely discussed appearance at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she performed Hymne à l'amour in her first major public performance since revealing her diagnosis. That appearance immediately sparked hopes that a fuller return to the stage could eventually follow.

The upcoming concerts are now set to answer that question.

Dion, 58, has described Paris as her “second home”, and the choice of the city for her comeback has added to the sense of occasion surrounding the shows. Her set list has been kept under wraps, with the singer previously indicating that details of her opening song would remain a secret.

For now, however, it is the quieter moments with fans that are offering a preview of the atmosphere surrounding her return.

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The sight of Dion singing alongside supporters in Paris has only added to the excitement. After years in which questions over her health and future on stage dominated conversations around her career, the focus is shifting once again towards the music.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.