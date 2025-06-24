‘Censored before...’: Diljit Dosanjh’s cryptic post amid Sardaar Ji 3 row with Hania Aamir

As anticipation builds for Sardaar Ji 3, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh finds himself at the centre of controversy over Pakistani actor Hania Aamir’s casting in the film. Amid growing chatter around the collaboration, especially in light of heightened India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, Dosanjh took to Instagram to post a cryptic message: “Censored before release?”

The post is being interpreted as a reference not to Sardaar Ji 3, but to his earlier film Panjab 95, which faced hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The biopic, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, remains unreleased in India after reportedly being subjected to 127 proposed cuts. Dosanjh and the filmmakers are said to have refused the edits, choosing instead to stand by the original cut of the film.

The Instagram story reshared a review by film journalist Sunayana Suresh, praising Panjab 95 and highlighting its legal and moral implications. The timing of the post, however, has added fuel to the ongoing debate around his latest project.

Diljit Dosanjh posted a cryptic post on Instagram

Despite the noise, Dosanjh is pressing ahead with global promotions of Sardaar Ji 3, which is set to premiere overseas on June 27.

About Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 The horror-comedy sees Dosanjh reprise his role as a quirky ghostbuster, with Hania Aamir and Neeru Bajwa as his co-leads. A theatrical release in India appears unlikely for now.

Directed by Amar Hundal, the film also stars Manav Vij, Gulshan Grover, and Sapna Pabbi. The first two instalments in the Sardaar Ji franchise, released in 2015 and 2016 respectively, were commercial successes and helped cement Dosanjh’s box office pull in Punjabi cinema.

However, Diljit Dosanjh is being trolled on social media over casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in his latest Punjabi movie. Several social users expressed disappointment.