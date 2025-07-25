Centre bans Ekta Kapoor's AltBalaji: Check these 5 past controversies involving the OTT platform and its web series

On July 25, the Centre banned the ALTBalaji app and website for inappropriate content. It also banned ULLU, Desiflix, Big Shots App, Navarasa Lite, Boomex and Gulab App.

ALTBalaji, now known as ALTT, has frequently drawn legal scrutiny and public outrage for its provocative content. Ekta Kapoor's OTT platform has always been accused of pushing boundaries in its adult-themed web series. Below are five significant controversies that have made headlines in recent years.

Nudity clause In 2015, Ekta Kapoor reportedly added a “nudity clause” in contracts for actors in ALTBalaji’s OTT releases. It stopped actors from refusing bold scenes or dialogues.

Many criticised it as unfair, especially for newcomers. Even after concerns from the film board scared off some makers, Ekta continued her erotic show XXX and allegedly kept using the clause.

Allegedly disrespecting Indian Army XXX: Uncensored Season 2 landed in trouble for showing Indian Army men and their families in bold and disrespectful ways. Many felt it insulted soldiers, misused army dress and hurt army families. Protests and legal complaints followed. Some scenes were later removed.

In February 2025, a Mumbai court told police to file a report. YouTuber Vikas Pathak, more popularly known as Hindustani Bhau, filed the case. He named Ekta Kapoor, her parents Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor and ALTBalaji as accused. His lawyer said a scene showed an army officer in an inappropriate act.

Cases over vulgar content Many people and groups have raised complaints against ALTBalaji’s web series. They believe the shows include excessive nudity and vulgar content. They allege such shows spoil morals and affect young viewers, especially children.

In 2020, a group from Chandigarh called Public Jagriti Mission took legal action. It filed a case against Ekta Kapoor, Balaji Telefilms and ALTBalaji, demanding the court to stop ban making or showing such shows.

Plagiarism allegations In April 2021, National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria accused ALTBalaji of copying the poster of his 2015 film Loev for their show His Storyy. He also said the title matched a Korean series.

ALTBalaji later apologised, but Saria felt the apology was not honest. Later, social media users pointed out more ALTBalaji posters that looked similar to global shows.

POCSO Act case over Gandii Baat Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, faced legal trouble under the POCSO Act. According to the complaint, filed by a Mumbai school teacher, Gandii Baat Season 6 had objectionable scenes with minor girls. The episode was later removed.

In October 2024, Mumbai Police questioned both and called them again for more answers. Police asked for the actors' details while Ekta and Shobha were told to bring documents related to ALTBalaji. The company denied using minors. The investigation remains ongoing.