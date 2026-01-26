Cha Eun-woo personally addresses tax evasion allegations, apologises to fans: 'I am indescribably sorry'

South Korean actor and singer Cha Eun-woo has issued a detailed personal statement responding to widespread tax evasion allegations that have drawn major media and public attention.

Cha Eunwoo writes an apology letter for his fans In a message posted on his social media account, Cha expressed deep regret and apologised to those affected by the controversy. His statement was shared while he is currently serving his mandatory military duty.

In his message, Cha began:

“Hello, this is Cha Eun Woo.

I sincerely bow my head and apologize for causing concern and disappointment to many people due to various recent matters involving me.

Taking this incident as an opportunity, I have deeply reflected on whether my attitude toward my duty as a citizen of the Republic of Korea, particularly regarding tax payments, was sufficiently rigorous.

For the past few days, I have spent time contemplating and reflecting on what words I should offer first to convey even a little bit of my regret to those who were hurt by me.

I was worried that a lengthy explanation might sound like an excuse or even cause further fatigue, but I came to the conclusion that it is my duty to address this matter directly and offer my apology.

I am writing this after finishing my daily duties within the military unit.

Currently, I am serving in the military, but this was by no means an intentional choice to avoid this controversy. Last year, I was in a situation where I could no longer postpone my military enlistment, and thus I enlisted without being able to complete the tax investigation procedures.

However, I deeply feel the responsibility for this misunderstanding, which also stemmed from my own shortcomings.

If I were not a soldier at the moment, I would want to personally visit and bow my head to all those who were harmed by this incident. With that sentiment, I am writing this letter with all my sincerity.

For the long period of the past 11 years, despite having more shortcomings than possessions, I was able to be in this undeserved position as “Cha Eun Woo” thanks to your unreserved love and support.

Therefore, I am indescribably sorry for not even being able to repay but to have caused great pain and fatigue to all those who believed in and supported me despite my inadequacies and to the many people I have worked with.

I will faithfully participate in the tax-related procedures that will procedures in the future.

Furthermore, I will humbly accept the final decision made by the relevant authorities and take full responsibility accordingly.

In the future, I will reflect on myself more rigorously and live with a greater sense of responsibility, with the mindset of repaying the love I have received.

Once again, I sincerely apologize for causing concern.

January 26, 2026

Sincerely,

Cha Eun Woo”

What happened with Cha Eunwoo and what are the tax evasion allegations? Cha’s statement is the first time he has publicly addressed the allegations directly. The controversy centres on an investigation by South Korea’s National Tax Service (NTS) into how his income was reported for tax purposes.

Authorities have alleged that Cha might owe more than ₩20 billion (over ₹200 crore or approximately $13.6 million) in unpaid taxes, penalties and interest after a detailed audit. This would represent one of the largest tax assessments sought from an individual entertainer in South Korea.

Reports indicate the NTS began examining Cha’s tax records in the first half of 2025, before he enlisted for military service in July. Investigators have focused on a company established in 2022 and registered under his mother’s name, which allegedly contracted with his main agency, Fantagio, to receive part of his entertainment income.

Tax authorities reportedly believe this company was a “paper company” – an entity without real operations – and that income channelled through it was taxed at a lower corporate rate instead of the higher personal income tax rate applicable to high-earning individuals.

Legal specialists have noted that if investigators conclude the tax avoidance was intentional, Cha could potentially face criminal prosecution under South Korea’s tax laws, though no formal charges have been announced. As part of the tax assessment, authorities could impose civil penalties and interest, and in cases of deliberate evasion, more serious sanctions could be considered.