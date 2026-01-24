Cha Eun-woo tax evasion case: From controversy to allegations - what we know so far

South Korean actor and singer Cha Eun-woo is at the centre of a growing tax controversy after allegations emerged that he evaded taxes totalling more than 20 billion Korean won through a corporate structure tied to his family. The unfolding matter involves detailed claims about companies linked to his mother and raises questions about how earnings from his entertainment career were reported.

K-pop artist Cha Eunwoo accused of alleged tax evasion According to reports, Cha Eun-woo was notified last year by the Seoul Regional National Tax Service Investigation Bureau 4 that he could be liable for an additional tax bill of over 20 billion won (approximately £11.6 million, or about $13.6 million).

Authorities allege that a corporation established by his mother, identified in public reporting as Cha’s Gallery and later successor companies, was used in a tax arrangement that allowed income to be taxed at lower corporate rates rather than under higher personal income tax brackets.

The core of the dispute centres on how Cha Eun-woo’s earnings were distributed. While he is represented by Fantagio, the National Tax Service claims that the structure — in which income was passed to a company under his mother’s name and then divided between the agency, the company and Cha himself — resulted in reduced tax payments.

Investigators reportedly assessed that this company functioned as a so-called “paper company” with no substantive business operations, leading to the determination that taxes had been underpaid.

The Dispatch investigation into the matter suggests a more intricate family business network. It found that Cha’s Gallery was established in July 2019, with Cha Eun-woo listed as CEO, his mother as internal director and his father as finance manager.

The business’s official scope spanned 34 different areas, including music production, artist management, concerts, advertising and even theme parks and food services — an unusually broad set of activities for an entertainment career. In 2020, the company’s registered address moved from Anyang to Gimpo City, and by 2022 it was relocated to Ganghwa Island, the site of Cha’s parents’ eel restaurant.

That company was dissolved in 2024, at which point Cha’s mother reportedly set up new entities such as L&C LLC and D ANY LLC, the latter described as intended for managing Cha Eun-woo’s assets.

Dispatch also noted that as of January 2026, the interior of D ANY LLC’s business address appeared unfinished and unused, with exposed walls and rusting beams — further raising questions about the nature of the business. It suggested that multiple company formations and relocations may have been intended to benefit from limited liability company structures, which have fewer disclosure requirements and regulatory oversight.

Industry context points to the size of the dispute: if the alleged tax evasion amount of 20 billion won represents an avoided personal income tax rate of around 45 per cent, it suggests the underlying income that was diverted could exceed 100 billion won. This would place this case among the largest tax disputes involving an individual entertainer in South Korea.

Cha Eun-woo’s legal team has contested the National Tax Service’s assessment, filing a pre-assessment review and arguing that the company under his mother’s name is a legitimate, registered entity in popular culture and arts planning. Fantagio echoed this position, stating that “nothing has been finally confirmed or officially notified at this time” and committing to cooperating with the legal process.

The controversy has already had commercial fallout. Several brands associated with Cha Eun-woo, including skincare label Abib and financial promoter Shinhan Bank, have removed or hidden marketing materials featuring the star following the allegations. This response reflects how reputational issues tied to tax disputes can affect corporate partnerships in the entertainment industry.

Cha Eun-woo is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, having enlisted in July 2025. His expected discharge is scheduled for January 2027. The timing of the tax notice — issued while he is away from regular public duties — has been noted in media and social discussions, though authorities emphasise that the case is part of a formal tax audit process and remains before review.