Subscribe

Chad Gilbert, New Found Glory's guitarist, dies at 45: What was the cause of his death?

New Found Glory founding guitarist Chad Gilbert has died aged 45 after a years-long cancer battle. His wife and bandmates said he died peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by family and friends.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published21 Sep 2026, 02:17 AM IST
Prefer LMon Google
New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert has passed away at 44.
New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert has passed away at 44.
Advertisement
AI Quick Read

Chad Gilbert, the founding guitarist of pop-punk band New Found Glory, has died at the age of 45 after a years-long battle with cancer. His death was announced by the band and his wife, Lisa Cimorelli, on Sunday, 20 September.

Advertisement

New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert dies at 44

Gilbert died peacefully in his sleep that morning, surrounded by friends and family, with Cimorelli and his mother, Jackie, by his side, according to the statement shared by the musician’s family and bandmates. He is survived by his wife, their daughter Lily, his mother and his brother Brian.

Also Read | Duncan Sheik, singer of Barely Breathing, dies at 56: What was cause of death?

“We are devastated and shocked by how quickly he left us, yet so grateful for how peacefully and smoothly he went,” New Found Glory said in its statement. The band also remembered Gilbert’s guitar playing, songwriting, humour and determination, saying his contribution had shaped the group across nearly three decades.

They also said, “His influence will always be part of New Found Glory and his spirit will be felt on every stage we stand on, with every note we play.”

Advertisement

Chad Gilbert’s cancer battle

Gilbert had been living with cancer since 2021. He was initially diagnosed with metastatic pheochromocytoma, a rare form of adrenal cancer, and underwent treatment over several years. His diagnosis was later revised to stage 4 adrenocortical carcinoma.

Earlier this year, Gilbert underwent emergency brain surgery after doctors discovered three tumours. Despite the severity of his illness, he returned to the stage in June during a New Found Glory show in Nashville. He performed while using a motorised scooter, playing guitar during “Hit or Miss” and “My Friends Over You”. He later described performing in front of his young daughter as something he had not expected to experience again.

Also Read | One drink a day, cancer risk on the way? New study, expert raise alarm

His health struggles also became part of the story surrounding New Found Glory’s later music. The band released Make the Most of It in 2023, followed by Listen Up! in February 2026.

Advertisement

Chad Gilbert and New Found Glory

Gilbert helped form New Found Glory in Florida in 1997 alongside vocalist Jordan Pundik and bassist Ian Grushka. The band became one of the defining names of the early-2000s pop-punk movement, combining melodic hooks with the energy of punk and hardcore.

Their 2002 album Sticks and Stones became a major commercial breakthrough, reaching No. 4 on the Billboard 200. It featured songs including “My Friends Over You” and “Head on Collision”. The following album, Catalyst, reached No. 3 in 2004.

Gilbert’s career extended beyond New Found Glory. He was associated with Shai Hulud and International Superheroes of Hardcore, released music under the name What’s Eating Gilbert, and worked as a producer for other rock and punk acts, including A Day to Remember.

Advertisement

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

News
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEntertainmentChad Gilbert, New Found Glory's guitarist, dies at 45: What was the cause of his death?
Advertisement
Read Next Story