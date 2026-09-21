Chad Gilbert, New Found Glory's guitarist, dies at 45: What was the cause of his death?

Chad Gilbert, the founding guitarist of pop-punk band New Found Glory, has died at the age of 45 after a years-long battle with cancer. His death was announced by the band and his wife, Lisa Cimorelli, on Sunday, 20 September.

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New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert dies at 44 Gilbert died peacefully in his sleep that morning, surrounded by friends and family, with Cimorelli and his mother, Jackie, by his side, according to the statement shared by the musician’s family and bandmates. He is survived by his wife, their daughter Lily, his mother and his brother Brian.

“We are devastated and shocked by how quickly he left us, yet so grateful for how peacefully and smoothly he went,” New Found Glory said in its statement. The band also remembered Gilbert’s guitar playing, songwriting, humour and determination, saying his contribution had shaped the group across nearly three decades.

They also said, “His influence will always be part of New Found Glory and his spirit will be felt on every stage we stand on, with every note we play.”

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Chad Gilbert’s cancer battle Gilbert had been living with cancer since 2021. He was initially diagnosed with metastatic pheochromocytoma, a rare form of adrenal cancer, and underwent treatment over several years. His diagnosis was later revised to stage 4 adrenocortical carcinoma.

Earlier this year, Gilbert underwent emergency brain surgery after doctors discovered three tumours. Despite the severity of his illness, he returned to the stage in June during a New Found Glory show in Nashville. He performed while using a motorised scooter, playing guitar during “Hit or Miss” and “My Friends Over You”. He later described performing in front of his young daughter as something he had not expected to experience again.

His health struggles also became part of the story surrounding New Found Glory’s later music. The band released Make the Most of It in 2023, followed by Listen Up! in February 2026.

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Chad Gilbert and New Found Glory Gilbert helped form New Found Glory in Florida in 1997 alongside vocalist Jordan Pundik and bassist Ian Grushka. The band became one of the defining names of the early-2000s pop-punk movement, combining melodic hooks with the energy of punk and hardcore.

Their 2002 album Sticks and Stones became a major commercial breakthrough, reaching No. 4 on the Billboard 200. It featured songs including “My Friends Over You” and “Head on Collision”. The following album, Catalyst, reached No. 3 in 2004.

Gilbert’s career extended beyond New Found Glory. He was associated with Shai Hulud and International Superheroes of Hardcore, released music under the name What’s Eating Gilbert, and worked as a producer for other rock and punk acts, including A Day to Remember.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.