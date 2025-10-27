Sony and Crunchyroll's ‘Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc’ dominates box office with $17 million+ opening.

Anime fans have once again flocked to theatres, proving the enduring power of the medium in global cinema. Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc, the latest instalment in the hugely popular franchise, has opened to a spectacular $17.2 million despite competing with major sporting events like the World Series.

‘Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc’ dominates box office With a combination of strategic marketing, fan-focused events, and breathtaking animation, Sony and Crunchyroll have ensured the film’s debut makes a significant impact at the box office.

The film’s opening weekend, boosted by a strong $5.2 million on Saturday alone, brings its global cumulative gross to $108 million, with roughly 40% of that figure stemming from its September release in Japan.

Sony and Crunchyroll’s marketing campaign was meticulously planned to engage the anime community directly. It began at Anime Expo Los Angeles in July, featuring a MAPPA panel, activations on the expo floor, and Pochita walkabouts with photo opportunities for fans.

Trailers were strategically placed alongside other high-profile anime titles such as Demon Slayer and One Piece: One Battle After Another. Two weeks ago, the film made a splash at New York Comic-Con with a MAPPA panel, behind-the-scenes footage, fan screening raffles, and more Pochita photo ops.

Influencer engagement played a significant role in the launch. Anime creators and enthusiasts attended exclusive screenings at Alamo Drafthouse Downtown LA, while the Anime Men YouTube channel, with 13 million followers, hosted an IMAX advance screening at Sony’s Playa Vista HQ.

Crunchyroll’s platform also amplified the reach with a two-part recap programme, premium app placements, newsletters, video ads, podcast spots, and a global livestream of the first anime season. Premium formats such as IMAX and 3D accounted for 63% of the weekend’s earnings, with AMC Empire in NYC emerging as the top-grossing venue with $72,000.

Know more about ‘Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc’ Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc is a 2025 Japanese animated dark fantasy action film based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga series.

Produced by MAPPA, directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, and written by Hiroshi Seko, the film adapts volumes five and six of the original manga, following directly on from the first season of the anime series.

The movie’s storyboard team included Daisuke Tokudo, Masato Nakazono, Sōta Shigetsugu, Takuya Niinuma, Tatsuya Yoshihara, and Yuzuru Tachikawa. Released in Japan on September 19, 2025 by Toho and gradually rolled out worldwide from September 24 to October 24, 2025.