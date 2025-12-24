Champagne Problems, Goodbye June, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie and more: Check out top Christmas movies released in 2025

From Kate Winslet's Goodbye June to Jonas Brothers' A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, several new releases are here for Christmas 2025. 

Sneha Biswas
Updated24 Dec 2025, 08:06 AM IST
Top Christmas movies released in 2025 are listed down below.
’Tis the season to binge-watch cosy Christmas movies, spend time with your loved ones and open presents during the holiday season. 2025 is here with a set of new Christmas movie releases which can easily join the list of timeless favourites like Home Alone, Elf, Love Actually, The Holiday and more.

From Champagne Problems to Goodbye June, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie and more, check out this year's releases for the festive season.

Christmas Karma

Story: A modern, musical take on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, Christmas Karma centres around on British-Indian tycoon Mr Sood in London. On Christmas Eve, he is visited by three spirits, forcing him to confront his selfish choices and revisit his past as a Ugandan Asian refugee.

Cast: Kunal Nayyar, Eva Longoria, Billy Porter, Boy George, Danny Dyer, Leo Suter, Pixie Lott, Charithra Chandran, Hugh Bonneville

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie

Story: After wrapping up their tour, the Jonas brothers face a series of problems as they struggle to make it from London to New York. They must reach in time to spend Christmas with their families.

Cast: Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas

Champagne Problems

Story: Sydney heads to France just before Christmas to finalise the acquisition of a prestigious champagne house. However, her work trip takes a different turn when she is swept into an unexpected romance with a charming Parisian, only to find out that he is the founder’s son.

Cast: Minka Kelly and Tom Wozniczka

Oh. What. Fun.

Story: Claire Clauster is a tireless mom who makes Christmas perfect for everyone else in her family but she is taken for granted when her family forgets about her amid the holiday chaos. Choosing herself for once, she sets off on an unexpected festive adventure, forcing her family to search for her. In her journey, Claire rediscovers the true meaning of Christmas on her own terms.

Cast: Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu, Maude Apatow

Goodbye June

Story: Kate Winslet's directorial debut, Goodbye June is set before Christmas as the family finds out about June's declining health. Four adult siblings and their father are thrown into emotional turmoil amid the last days of June during the festive season. As June grapples with cancer, she embraces it with honesty, dark humour and deep love.

Cast: Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, Helen Mirren, Kate Winslet

Champagne Problems, Goodbye June, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie and more: Check out top Christmas movies released in 2025
