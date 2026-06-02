Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 11: Ananya Panday film crumbles after second weekend, mints less than ₹1 cr

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 11: Ananya Panday and Lakshya's latest outing, Chand Mera Dil, wrapped up its second weekend on a steady note. However, on its second Monday, day 11. The romance-drama witnessed a huge drop of about 50% when compared to its previous day's collection of ₹1.80 crore net.

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 11 On day 11, Chand Mera Dil raked in ₹90 lakh net, its lowest single-day earning so far. The film was screened across 2,707 domestic shows.

Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharma Productions.

Chand Mera Dil occupancy and shows Chand Mera Dil recorded an overall occupancy of 12.13% on Day 11. The film opened to 5.77% occupancy in the morning shows, which climbed to 12.31% in the afternoon. Occupancy dipped slightly in the evening, hitting 10.92% before witnessing its strongest response during the night, at 17.38%.

In terms of show count in India, Chand Mera Dil continued to witness selective audience turnout on Day 11. Among major markets, Mumbai emerged as one of the strongest performers with 15% occupancy across 169 shows, which later improved to 23% during nighttime. Pune delivered promising business, recording 16% overall occupancy, while Chandigarh (15.5%), Bengaluru (15%), and Hyderabad (14.8%) showed better audience engagement than several North Indian circuits. Chennai posted the highest occupancy at 27.7% due to limited shows.

In contrast, larger exhibition markets such as the Delhi NCR (9.3%), Kolkata (9%), Ahmedabad (8%), Jaipur (8.5%), and Lucknow (7.8%) reported underwhelming response in theatres. Across most regions, occupancy improved mostly during evening and night shows, mostly relying on urban multiplex.

Box office recap Chand Mera Dil opened to ₹3 crore on its first release day, May 22, before witnessing its first growth over the weekend. It collected ₹3.75 crore net on Saturday and peaked at ₹4.25 crore net on Sunday. The upward trajectory during its opening weekend helped the film accumulate ₹11 crore in its first three days.

However, the Ananya Panday film had the expected weekday decline thereafter. It managed to sustain the collections in the ₹2 crore range through most of its first week. Supported by stable occupancy levels and several discounts on tickets, Chand Mera Dil closed its opening week with an Indian net collection of ₹19.45 crore.

In the second week, the film collected ₹1.30 crore on the second Friday. Collections improved to ₹1.75 crore on Saturday and ₹1.80 crore on Sunday, bringing the second-weekend total to ₹4.85 crore.

However, the second Monday brought a sharper drop, with collections falling below ₹1 crore for the first time. With its total India net collection now standing at ₹25.20 crore. The film's India gross collections are now ₹29.79 crore.

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Worldwide The film slowed down overseas as well, minting ₹10 lakh on day 11. This pushed its overseas gross to ₹3.85 crore so far. Considering the domestic haul, Chand Mera Dil earned ₹33.64 crore worldwide.