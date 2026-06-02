Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 11: Ananya Panday film crumbles after second weekend, mints less than ₹1 cr

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 11: Ananya Panday and Lakshya's latest outing, Chand Mera Dil, wrapped up its second weekend on a steady note. However, on its second Monday, day 11. The romance-drama witnessed a huge drop of about 50% when compared to its previous day's collection of ₹1.80 crore net.

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Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 11 On day 11, Chand Mera Dil raked in ₹90 lakh net, its lowest single-day earning so far. The film was screened across 2,707 domestic shows.

Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharma Productions.

Chand Mera Dil occupancy and shows Chand Mera Dil recorded an overall occupancy of 12.13% on Day 11. The film opened to 5.77% occupancy in the morning shows, which climbed to 12.31% in the afternoon. Occupancy dipped slightly in the evening, hitting 10.92% before witnessing its strongest response during the night, at 17.38%.

In terms of show count in India, Chand Mera Dil continued to witness selective audience turnout on Day 11. Among major markets, Mumbai emerged as one of the strongest performers with 15% occupancy across 169 shows, which later improved to 23% during nighttime. Pune delivered promising business, recording 16% overall occupancy, while Chandigarh (15.5%), Bengaluru (15%), and Hyderabad (14.8%) showed better audience engagement than several North Indian circuits. Chennai posted the highest occupancy at 27.7% due to limited shows.

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In contrast, larger exhibition markets such as the Delhi NCR (9.3%), Kolkata (9%), Ahmedabad (8%), Jaipur (8.5%), and Lucknow (7.8%) reported underwhelming response in theatres. Across most regions, occupancy improved mostly during evening and night shows, mostly relying on urban multiplex.

Box office recap Chand Mera Dil opened to ₹3 crore on its first release day, May 22, before witnessing its first growth over the weekend. It collected ₹3.75 crore net on Saturday and peaked at ₹4.25 crore net on Sunday. The upward trajectory during its opening weekend helped the film accumulate ₹11 crore in its first three days.

However, the Ananya Panday film had the expected weekday decline thereafter. It managed to sustain the collections in the ₹2 crore range through most of its first week. Supported by stable occupancy levels and several discounts on tickets, Chand Mera Dil closed its opening week with an Indian net collection of ₹19.45 crore.

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In the second week, the film collected ₹1.30 crore on the second Friday. Collections improved to ₹1.75 crore on Saturday and ₹1.80 crore on Sunday, bringing the second-weekend total to ₹4.85 crore.

However, the second Monday brought a sharper drop, with collections falling below ₹1 crore for the first time. With its total India net collection now standing at ₹25.20 crore. The film's India gross collections are now ₹29.79 crore.

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Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Worldwide The film slowed down overseas as well, minting ₹10 lakh on day 11. This pushed its overseas gross to ₹3.85 crore so far. Considering the domestic haul, Chand Mera Dil earned ₹33.64 crore worldwide.

Disclaimer: All inputs in this article are from sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.