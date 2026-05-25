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Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 4: Ananya Panday-Lakshya's movie earns over ₹11 crore in opening weekend

Film analyst said Chand Mera Dil underperformed in its opening weekend.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated25 May 2026, 12:32 PM IST
Chand Mera Dil: Dharma Productions latest outing features Lakshya and Ananya Panday.
Chand Mera Dil: Dharma Productions latest outing features Lakshya and Ananya Panday.
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Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 4: Chand Mera Dil, featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya in the lead roles, has earned over 11 crore in its opening weekend ending Sunday, May 25.

The movie, directed by Vivek Soni and produced under Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions, hit the theatres on May 22. It witnessed a steady increase in its earnings throughout the opening weekend.

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The film marks the first collaboration for Panday and Lakshya, who made his acting debut with "Kill" in 2024, which was produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

With the tagline “Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai,” the film hints at a love that's deep, raw, and unapologetically intense. The love story hints at the emotional breakdown as the romance grows heavier and more complicated over time.

Also Read | Drishyam 3 Worldwide Box Office: Has Mohanlal's film crossed ₹150 crore mark?

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 4

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chand Mera Dil earned 4.35 crore on Sunday, May 25. The movie had opened at 3 crore on Friday and minted 3.75 crore on Saturday.

The total net earnings of the movie stood at 11.10 crore on Sunday, day 3.

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Film analyst Taran Adrash said Chand Mera Dil underperformed in its opening weekend. “What's surprising is that despite positive word of mouth, the film hasn't been able to convert appreciation into footfalls,” he said in a tweet.

Taran also said that going forward, the Monday-to-Thursday trend will provide a clearer picture of its journey ahead.

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Also Read | ‘Chand Mera Dil’ review: To the moon and back

Chand Mera Dil gets U/A 16+ Certificate

According to an exclusive report by Bollywood Hungama, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the movie with a U/A 16+ certificate.

While the intense nature of Chand Mera Dil's romance remains a key selling point, the board did request some specific modifications to the intimate sequences in the film.

They have reportedly requested the deletion and replacement of approximately 96 seconds of kissing visuals, including a 10-second sequence that was replaced with alternative shots and a more substantial 1 minute and 26 seconds of lip-lock visuals that were asked to be removed entirely.

Following these modifications, the final runtime of Chand Mera Dil is confirmed to be 135.36 minutes, which translates to a total duration of 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 36 seconds

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Also Read | Chand Mera Dil X review: Internet reacts strongly to Ananya Panday, Lakshya film

Beyond these, Chand Mera Dil makers were also required to submit consent letters for all child artists who appeared in the film.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

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