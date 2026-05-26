Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 4: Ananya Panday-Lakshya's movie sees a 47% dip in Monday earnings

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 4: Chand Mera Dil, featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya in the lead roles, witnessed a 47.1% drop in its earnings on Monday, May 25, after earning just ₹11 crore during its opening weekend.

The movie, directed by Vivek Soni and produced under Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions, hit the theatres on May 22. It marks the first collaboration for Ananya and Lakshya.

Lakshya made his acting debut with "Kill" in 2024, which was produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

With the tagline “Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai,” the film hints at a love that's deep, raw, and unapologetically intense. The love story hints at the emotional breakdown as the romance grows heavier and more complicated over time.

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 4 Chand Mera Dil collected a net of ₹2.25 crore across 4,031 shows on Monday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The movie had opened at ₹3 crore on Friday and minted ₹3.75 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, the movie earned 4.35 crore.

This brings the total India gross collections to ₹15.76 crore and total India net collections to ₹13.25 crore so far.

Overseas, the movie collected ₹0.25 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to ₹2.25 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹18.02 crore.

Film analyst Taran Adrash said the movie is underperforming “despite positive word of mouth,” adding that the Monday-to-Thursday trend will provide a clearer picture of its journey ahead.

Chand Mera Dil vs Pati Patni Aur Woh Do While Chand Mera Dil failed to generate the expected theatrical momentum, despite a decent, visible promotional campaign, Ayushmann Khurrana's romantic-comedy, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, has managed to maintain a decent hold.

Chand Mera Dil struggled against the dominance of regional cinema due to mixed word of mouth. Although there was some improvement over the weekend, the overall box office performance remained below expectations.

As for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, the overall collections remained low, but the film managed to escape the free fall due to limited competition despite mixed word of mouth.

At the box office, while Chand Mera Dil's total collection stands at ₹ 13.25 crore, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is way ahead with ₹ 43.25 crore.

Chand Mera Dil gets U/A 16+ Certificate According to an exclusive report by Bollywood Hungama, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the movie with a U/A 16+ certificate.

While the intense nature of Chand Mera Dil's romance remains a key selling point, the board did request some specific modifications to the intimate sequences in the film.

They have reportedly requested the deletion and replacement of approximately 96 seconds of kissing visuals, including a 10-second sequence that was replaced with alternative shots and a more substantial 1 minute and 26 seconds of lip-lock visuals that were asked to be removed entirely.