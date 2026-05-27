Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 5: Lakshya-Ananya Panday film hits ₹20 crore worldwide amid low trends

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 5: Ananya Panday and Lakshya's recent film, Chand Mera Dil opened to a weak response at the ticket widow. Although the film saw a drop in earnings on its first Monday, the film remained most stable on Tuesday, day 5. The film has now surpassed the ₹20 crore mark worldwide, collecting ₹20.81 crore.

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Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 5 On Day 5 Chand Mera Dil continues its theatrical run on a steady note, raking in ₹2.10 crore India net across 4,119 shows. The film saw a slight dip of 6.7% from its previous day's collection of ₹2.25 crore net.

Chand Mera Dil shows and occupancy rates Occupancy remained moderate on Tuesday at an overall 19.45 percent with the film recording an evening and night push. Morning shows opened at 7.15 percent, before improving to 20.31 percent in the afternoon. It held at 19.46 percent during the evening shows, and peaked at 27.62 percent in the night.

Across circuits, the widest play came from the Delhi NCR region with 654 shows where occupancy remained at 18.5 percent overall. Mumbai delivered a healthier response with 24.3 percent occupancy across 261 shows. Pune emerged as one of the strongest-performing major markets, recording 33 percent occupancy across 82 shows. Among other regions in India, Chennai posted the highest occupancy at 42.3 percent due to just nine shows. On the lower side, Ahmedabad and Surat remained at around 12 percent occupancy.

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Chand Mera Dil Box Office Recap Chand Mera Dil opened on May 22 with ₹3 crore India net with a below average momentum over the weekend, rising to ₹3.75 crore on Saturday and ₹4.25 crore on Sunday as occupancies improved from 15 percent to 18 percent. The weekend hinted at moderate audience interest.

As expected, collections saw a dip once weekdays began. The film dropped to ₹2.25 crore on Monday with occupancy falling to 13 percent across 4,031 shows, before another marginal dip on Tuesday with ₹2.10 crore from 4,119 shows. With Day 5 completed, the film’s India gross collection now stands at ₹18.16 crore, while net collections have hit ₹15.35 crore so far.

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Ticket prices fall Previously trade expert Taran Adarsh predicted the Ananya Panday-Lakshya starrer to benefit from the discount on the film ticket. He posted on X, formerly Twitter, “#ChandMeraDil maintains a strong grip on the all-important make-or-break Monday... The discounted ticket rates on Tuesday should aid business further and help the film register another strong day.”

The film offered a special price of ₹99 for ticket price only on Tuesday.

For Wednesday, the film team offered a BOGO offer. Announcing the same, the official poster read: “We got your next movie date covered! Witness a love story that’s real. Chand Mera Dil - Book your tickets now!”

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About Chand Mera Dil Chand Mera Dil revolves around the two people who meet in college, fall in love and deal with an unplanned pregnancy. As they decide to keep the baby, the couple gets married. However, their relationship gets tested with time which becomes a turning point in the story.

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Marijke deSouza. Tushar Paranjape and Vivek Soni.

Disclaimer: All inputs used in this article are from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.